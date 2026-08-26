Hi, Subscriber

MLB Insider Makes Aaron Judge Timeline Prediction Amid Injury To Yankees Star

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - APRIL 12: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on April 12, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees lost the first game of their series with the Houston Astros (at home) by a score of 9-7.

The two teams will be back in action on Wednesday night.

MLB Insider Makes Aaron Judge Timeline Prediction

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees warms up prior to the game against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 25, 2026 in New York City.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, Jon Heyman spoke about Aaron Judge (via B/R Walk-Off).

Heyman: “Now when I asked Aaron Boone flat out, ‘Do you believe he’s still going to be back?’ and he said that he does. So I would guess at this point, mid-September—maybe the 10th to the 15th, somewhere in there if we’re going to guess, and that gives him enough time to really get his sea legs back, as they say, get his hitting stroke back. And, you know, he’s probably not going to want a rehab assignment. We’ll see, but if he plays a few games and takes a while to warm up, that’s fine, but he needs to be there for the playoffs for them.”

Before getting hurt, Judge had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

He is in the middle of his 11th MLB season and has won each of the last two American League MVP Awards.

MLB.com wrote (on August 25): “Hit overhand batting practice indoors Aug. 25, his first time doing so since being placed on the injured list. Had been performing tee-and-toss exercises, playing catch, running outdoors and performing upper-body resistance training.”

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees walks on the field after the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1.

The Yankees have struggled on offense in a big way without Judge in the lineup.

Looking At The Yankees On Wednesday

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees warms up prior to the game against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 25, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 74-57 record in 131 games.

They are just 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

After their series with the Astros, the Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

MLB Insider Makes Aaron Judge Timeline Prediction Amid Injury To Yankees Star

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x