MLB Insider Makes Aaron Judge Timeline Prediction Amid Injury To Yankees Star

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees lost the first game of their series with the Houston Astros (at home) by a score of 9-7.

The two teams will be back in action on Wednesday night.

MLB Insider Makes Aaron Judge Timeline Prediction

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, Jon Heyman spoke about Aaron Judge (via B/R Walk-Off).

Heyman: “Now when I asked Aaron Boone flat out, ‘Do you believe he’s still going to be back?’ and he said that he does. So I would guess at this point, mid-September—maybe the 10th to the 15th, somewhere in there if we’re going to guess, and that gives him enough time to really get his sea legs back, as they say, get his hitting stroke back. And, you know, he’s probably not going to want a rehab assignment. We’ll see, but if he plays a few games and takes a while to warm up, that’s fine, but he needs to be there for the playoffs for them.”

Before getting hurt, Judge had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

He is in the middle of his 11th MLB season and has won each of the last two American League MVP Awards.

MLB.com wrote (on August 25): “Hit overhand batting practice indoors Aug. 25, his first time doing so since being placed on the injured list. Had been performing tee-and-toss exercises, playing catch, running outdoors and performing upper-body resistance training.”

The Yankees have struggled on offense in a big way without Judge in the lineup.

Looking At The Yankees On Wednesday

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 74-57 record in 131 games.

They are just 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

After their series with the Astros, the Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox on Friday.