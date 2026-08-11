Michael Kay Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement Amid Injury To Yankees Star

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Seattle Mariners in the Bronx.

They are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over the Atlanta Braves.

The Yankees had the day off on Monday.

Kay Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement

The Yankees remain without their best player, as Aaron Judge has been out since May 31.

Before getting hurt, Judge had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

MLB.com wrote (on August 5): “Cleared for light exercises, including outdoor running and upper-body resistance training, after undergoing imaging Aug. 4. Performed on-field running Aug. 5. Rib is not completely healed but this is a first step toward baseball activities; Judge has not swung a bat since May 31.”

Recently, Michael Kay spoke about Judge on The Michael Kay Show (via ESPN New York).

Kay: “Will Judge be back when they play the Red Sox at the end of August? I don’t think he will. Will he be back when they play the Rays in September? Maybe.”

Play

Judge is in the middle of his 11th MLB season.

He has spent his entire Hall of Fame career with the Yankees.

The 34-year-old is coming off a year where he batted .331 with 53 home runs and 114 RBIs.

His health is one of the biggest questions in all of baseball going into the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 66-52 record in 118 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 29-26 in 55 games at home in the Bronx).

Following three games with the Mariners, the Yankees will be headed to Canada for a series with the Toronto Blue Jays that starts on Friday night at the Rogers Centre.