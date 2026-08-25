Michael Kay Makes Bold Aaron Judge Statement Amid Injury To Yankees Star

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will start a three-game series with the Houston Astros in the Bronx.

The Yankees most recently had the day off on Monday following a series where they took two out of three games from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Michael Kay Makes Bold Aaron Judge Statement

The Yankees are set to begin another series without three-time MVP Aaron Judge.

He has been out of action since May 31.

MLB.com wrote (on August 20): “Starting hitting progression, including hitting off a tee Aug. 20, which manager Aaron Boone said is going well. Previously, Judge had been performing swing-related pool exercises, playing catch, running outdoors and performing upper-body resistance training.”

Recently, Michael Kay (via The Michael Kay Show) made a bold statement about Judge.

Kay: “In 2026, it’s illuminated more than ever how valuable he is. He should win the MVP just for not playing. Where a team goes from a five-run-a-game team to a three-run-a-game team, and nothing changed other than him. Now, you want to talk about roster construction or lineup construction? That’s nonsense. As I said earlier in the show, you have Aaron Judge—you’re building your team around Aaron Judge. You’re not assuming he’s going to get hurt. That proves to you, that proves to baseball, it proves to everybody who voted for him last year as the MVP that they were dead right. He is the most valuable player in baseball, and he’s only played two months. The value is proven by his absence. Because with him not there, they’re essentially a .500 team… If this guy was playing and had a healthy season, and had a typical Aaron Judge season, they’d be running away with the East, and they’d be the overwhelming favorite to go to the World Series… So you can’t tell me that if they had Aaron Judge in June, July, August, that they wouldn’t be crushing the competition… He’s the most valuable player in baseball, and he’s proven that by not playing. Absorb that.”

Looking At Judge

Judge is in the middle of his 11th season with the Yankees.

He had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games this year.