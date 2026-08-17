Michael Kay Makes Aaron Judge Statement Amid Injury To New York Yankees Star

On Monday, the New York Yankees will get the day off.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

That said, the Yankees were able to win Sunday’s game by a score of 4-3.

Michael Kay Makes Aaron Judge Statement

During their series with the Blue Jays, the Yankees announced the latest update on Aaron Judge.

MLB.com wrote (on August 15): “Played catch for the first time in his rehab process Aug. 14 after being cleared for light exercises earlier in the month. Has not swung a bat since May 31.”

On Monday, Michael Kay (via The Michael Kay Show) spoke about Judge.

Kay: “We heard over the weekend that there was good news that Aaron Judge played catch and ran. Still not hitting… It’s not totally healed, so when are you going to get Aaron Judge back? The middle of September? Maybe. I mean, you’re supposed to feel good about the fact that he’s playing catch and he’s running… That’s more than he’s been doing for 2-3 months, but is that enough for him to be ready for the postseason?”

Play

Judge is in the middle of his 11th season at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

The three-time MVP had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games this year.

Judge had been coming off a year where he batted .331 with 53 home runs and 114 RBIs.

Without their best player, the Yankees have struggled on offense in a big way.

Looking At The Yankees On Monday

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 69-55 record in 124 games.

They are 5.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

On the road, the Yankees have gone 38-28 in 66 games away from the Bronx.