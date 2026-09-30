New York Yankees Broadcaster Makes Statement On Anthony Volpe’s Future

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

They won the first game (on Tuesday) by a score of 9-0.

A victory (on Wednesday) would send the Yankees to the ALDS for a series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Kay Makes Statement On Anthony Volpe’s Future

Anthony Volpe got the start at second base on Tuesday.

He finished with one hit in three at-bats.

Ahead of the game, legendary Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay spoke about Volpe (via ESPN New York).

Kay: “I’ve been saying it since they brought up Lombard. Lombard impressed right away, and people said, “Well, that’s the last we’ll see of Anthony Volpe,” and it seemed like for some reason Yankee fans really turned against this guy. Now, he wasn’t what everybody expected him to be, but he did play shortstop for a team that went to the World Series, hit a grand slam in the World Series as well. Maybe he’s better suited at second. I have always felt, Dan, that he is going to be the second baseman next year.”

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Volpe finished the 2026 regular season batting .245 with 54 hits, two home runs, 28 RBIs, 24 runs and 12 stolen bases in 70 games.

He is in the middle of his fourth season in the MLB.

That said, Volpe also spent time in Triple-A this season.