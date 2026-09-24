Michael Kay Reacts To Surprising Giancarlo Stanton Update From Yankees

On Thursday, the New York Yankees will play the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx.

They have won two out of three games in the series.

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 9-2 on Wednesday.

Michael Kay Reacts To Stanton Update

This week, the Yankees announced the latest update on Giancarlo Stanton.

MLB.com wrote (on September 23): “Was seen performing on-field running between games of Sept. 22 doubleheader. Took live at-bats Sept. 23 in Bridgewater, N.J., hitting a home run, according to manager Aaron Boone.”

Following the update, Michael Kay (via The Michael Kay Show) spoke about Stanton.

Kay: “So you’re telling me there’s a chance that Giancarlo Stanton, who has not played since the last week of April, is going to be on the playoff roster? He’s down in the Yankee minor leagues. Was taking batting practice, had a home run yesterday. There’s a chance that he will be on the playoff roster Tuesday when the Yankees start the wild card. Mind-blowing. Absolutely mind-blowing. Also a chance that Trent Grisham is going to be on the Yankee roster Tuesday when they start the wild-card series at Yankee Stadium. Think about that. These two people, especially Stanton, where you said, hey, there were a lot of Yankee fans that called in and said, well, we’ll never see Stanton again in a Yankee uniform. And I said, well, you’ll see him next year. People didn’t want to believe that. It’s a one-year deal. The Yankees have to pay only $15 million of the money that he’s owed. Why wouldn’t you keep him around and hope that he could stay healthy? Because when he’s healthy, he can be a force in the lineup. Now, the interesting thing is if he is on that roster, what does that mean? I don’t think he’s a starter. I don’t think he’s a starting DH. I think he becomes a very intriguing force off the bench.”

Play

Looking At Stanton

Stanton is in the middle of his 9th season playing for the Yankees.

He had spent the first eight years of his career on the Miami Marlins.

Right now, Stanton is batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games this year.