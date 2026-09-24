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Michael Kay Reacts To Surprising Giancarlo Stanton Update From Yankees

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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees walks off of the field after striking out in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 26, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Yankees will play the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx.

They have won two out of three games in the series.

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 9-2 on Wednesday.

Michael Kay Reacts To Stanton Update

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees reacts after flying out during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium on April 04, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

This week, the Yankees announced the latest update on Giancarlo Stanton.

MLB.com wrote (on September 23): “Was seen performing on-field running between games of Sept. 22 doubleheader. Took live at-bats Sept. 23 in Bridgewater, N.J., hitting a home run, according to manager Aaron Boone.”

Following the update, Michael Kay (via The Michael Kay Show) spoke about Stanton.

Kay: “So you’re telling me there’s a chance that Giancarlo Stanton, who has not played since the last week of April, is going to be on the playoff roster? He’s down in the Yankee minor leagues. Was taking batting practice, had a home run yesterday. There’s a chance that he will be on the playoff roster Tuesday when the Yankees start the wild card. Mind-blowing. Absolutely mind-blowing. Also a chance that Trent Grisham is going to be on the Yankee roster Tuesday when they start the wild-card series at Yankee Stadium. Think about that. These two people, especially Stanton, where you said, hey, there were a lot of Yankee fans that called in and said, well, we’ll never see Stanton again in a Yankee uniform. And I said, well, you’ll see him next year. People didn’t want to believe that. It’s a one-year deal. The Yankees have to pay only $15 million of the money that he’s owed. Why wouldn’t you keep him around and hope that he could stay healthy? Because when he’s healthy, he can be a force in the lineup. Now, the interesting thing is if he is on that roster, what does that mean? I don’t think he’s a starter. I don’t think he’s a starting DH. I think he becomes a very intriguing force off the bench.”

Looking At Stanton

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees follows the ball after hitting a two RBI home run against the National League in the fourth inning during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Stanton is in the middle of his 9th season playing for the Yankees.

He had spent the first eight years of his career on the Miami Marlins.

Right now, Stanton is batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games this year.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Michael Kay Reacts To Surprising Giancarlo Stanton Update From Yankees

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