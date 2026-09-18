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New York Yankees Broadcaster Shares Aaron Judge Tidbit Amid Injury

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Friday, the New York Yankees will be at Chase Field for a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

There will be a lot of eyes on their starting lineup for the game.

Aaron Judge left Wednesday’s 5-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins early.

It’s unclear if he will be available against Arizona.

New York Yankees Broadcaster Shares Aaron Judge Tidbit

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees at bat in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City.

Ahead of Friday’s game, Michael Kay (via The Michael Kay Show) revealed he was next to manager Aaron Boone at the gym in Arizona.

Kay: “I’ll give you a little insight. Working out today, early in the morning… I’m working out next to Aaron Boone, and I said, ‘How’s Judge?’ And he said, ‘Really don’t know.’ I don’t know if he was just being coy, but he said, ‘I’m not sure.’ Didn’t say he’s great, didn’t say there’s something wrong with him. Could have said he’s great, could have said he’s fine, he said, ‘I don’t know.’ It looks like not only is it day-to-day, but it might be minute-to-minute.”

Looking At Judge

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out in the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on April 21, 2024 in New York City.

Judge had been out since May 31.

He then returned on September 8.

Right now, the future Hall of Famer is batting .241 with 57 hits, 18 home runs, 41 RBIs, 45 runs and five stolen bases in his first 66 games of the 2026 season.

MLB.com wrote (on September 18): “Was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning on Sept. 16. Currently receiving extensive treatment. No injury prognosis has been issued yet.”

Looking At New York Right Now

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on after an at-bat against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field on September 16, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Yankees (88-64) are 5.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the American League East.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.

Looking At Arizona Right Now

GettyManager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks watches the action against the Colorado Rockies during the seventh inning at Chase Field on May 22, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Diamondbacks (80-73) are 4.0 games back of the final Wild Card spot in the National League.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Broadcaster Shares Aaron Judge Tidbit Amid Injury

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