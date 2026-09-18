New York Yankees Broadcaster Shares Aaron Judge Tidbit Amid Injury

On Friday, the New York Yankees will be at Chase Field for a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

There will be a lot of eyes on their starting lineup for the game.

Aaron Judge left Wednesday’s 5-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins early.

It’s unclear if he will be available against Arizona.

New York Yankees Broadcaster Shares Aaron Judge Tidbit

Ahead of Friday’s game, Michael Kay (via The Michael Kay Show) revealed he was next to manager Aaron Boone at the gym in Arizona.

Kay: “I’ll give you a little insight. Working out today, early in the morning… I’m working out next to Aaron Boone, and I said, ‘How’s Judge?’ And he said, ‘Really don’t know.’ I don’t know if he was just being coy, but he said, ‘I’m not sure.’ Didn’t say he’s great, didn’t say there’s something wrong with him. Could have said he’s great, could have said he’s fine, he said, ‘I don’t know.’ It looks like not only is it day-to-day, but it might be minute-to-minute.”

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Looking At Judge

Judge had been out since May 31.

He then returned on September 8.

Right now, the future Hall of Famer is batting .241 with 57 hits, 18 home runs, 41 RBIs, 45 runs and five stolen bases in his first 66 games of the 2026 season.

MLB.com wrote (on September 18): “Was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning on Sept. 16. Currently receiving extensive treatment. No injury prognosis has been issued yet.”

Looking At New York Right Now

The Yankees (88-64) are 5.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the American League East.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.

Looking At Arizona Right Now

The Diamondbacks (80-73) are 4.0 games back of the final Wild Card spot in the National League.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games.