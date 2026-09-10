Michael Kay Makes Bold Statement After Sudden Yankees Roster News

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees beat the Colorado Rockies by a score of 6-1 in the second game of their series (at home).

The Yankees will look to go for the sweep on Thursday.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, they announced that they have called up Anthony Volpe from Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Recalled INF Anthony Volpe (#11) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. • Placed INF Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to 9/9) with a right thumb sprain.”

Michael Kay Makes Statement After Sudden Volpe News

After the news, Michael Kay made a bold statement (via The Michael Show).

Kay: “The Yankees believe there is a big league player in there… This is now what turns into a 17-game tryout. I don’t think Jazz is gonna be back before the regular season ends… Anthony Volpe being called up and not playing every day is stupid, it’s stupid, it would be better to bring up Schuemann… Anthony Volpe is gonna be your second baseman… Let’s say he does hit like .280, plays well at second, then I think he probably starts next year as the favorite to be the second baseman.”

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Looking At Volpe

Volpe was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has spent all four years of his MLB career with the Yankees.

Before getting sent down to Triple-A, Volpe had been batting .240 with 41 hits, one home run, 19 RBIs, 20 runs and seven stolen bases in 56 games this year.

Yankees Right Now

Here’s what people have been saying: