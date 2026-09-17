Michael Kay Provides Latest Update On New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge

On Thursday, the New York Yankees have the day off following a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins.

The Yankees won two out of three games in the series at Target Field.

That said, the Yankees lost by a score of 5-4 on Wednesday.

Aaron Judge also left the game early with an injury.

Michael Kay Provides Latest Update On Yankees Star

All eyes are now on what the Yankees will announce with Judge when they play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in Phoenix.

On Thursday, Michael Kay (via The Michael Kay Show) spoke about Judge.

Kay: “The biggest problem of all is Aaron Judge getting hurt. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, because he is really accelerating getting ready for a season. And when people say, well, it’s like the beginning of spring training for him. No, no, it’s not. It’s way before the beginning of spring training, because he wasn’t allowed to do anything as he was rehabbing the broken rib. Anything. Couldn’t run, couldn’t throw, couldn’t swing, couldn’t lift… And so there’s a lower-body injury. They made it like a hockey injury update. And then finally the media got them to say, well, it’s the lower right leg. Now, I saw him in the hotel lobby last night when we got into Phoenix. He wasn’t limping at all. Now again, what does that mean? But if he really had a bad calf or something like that, you would think there’d be a little bit of a limp in his step. He was not limping. He walked right through the lobby. And if you didn’t tell me that he got pinch-hit for in the sixth inning, I would not have said, oh, he’s in trouble. No, not at all. He looked fine. But for him to take himself out of a game now, he gets a little bit of a help today because of the fact that it’s an off day, so he can get treatment all day. Maybe they keep him out of the game tomorrow night against Arizona and they slow-roll it. But the more you slow-roll it, then the more he’s not going to get the at-bats he needs to get his swing down.”

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Judge is in the middle of his 11th season (all with the Yankees).

The three-time MVP is batting .241 with 57 hits, 18 home runs, 41 RBIs, 45 runs and five stolen bases in 66 games this year.