Former ESPN Star Makes Honest Anthony Volpe Statement Amid Yankees Demotion

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They will look to bounce back after losing 3-1 on Friday.

Former ESPN Star Makes Honest Anthony Volpe Statement

The Yankees continue to play without Anthony Volpe, as he was demoted to Triple-A earlier this month.

They wrote (via X) on August 3: “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Angel Chivilli, OF Jasson Domínguez and INF Anthony Volpe to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

In a recent Triple-A game, the 25-year-old went viral.

New York Post Sports wrote (on August 12): “Anthony Volpe lost both challenges tonight in the first six pitches of the game.Anthony Volpe lost both challenges tonight in the first six pitches of the game.”

Former ESPN star Max Kellerman responded to the clip.

His post had over 300 likes and 100,000 impressions.

He wrote: “Feel bad for Volpe; seemed to peak as a good major leaguer in his early 20’s, and has been declining past couple years. To challenge twice in the first inning of a minor league game is desperate. To lose both challenges is brutal. I think he’s laughing at himself.”

Here’s what people were saying in response to Kellerman:

@mani4evaa: “That’s our future 2nd baseman, max”

@FrankReina91963: “Max why is everybody worried about a triple a game kid made two bad challenges it was dumb but let’s move on miss you doing boxing you were one of the best”

@RudySteinev08: “Even his sponsor Cashman has given up on him. Volpe proved Joel Sherman right.”

@gamblersbaby: “”Declining in the last couple years” when he debuted 4 years ago”

@OffTheRopez: “He is. I think he feels a little lost”

@Nobody1526138: “Agree with the desperate part. And the laughing is probably more shame and humiliation than anything else. The fact that so many people can’t recognize that and actually think he’s laughing because he doesn’t care is alarming.”

@NeekHowiftao: “playing for a giant sports team like the Yankees or the Lakers is a gift.. & a curse : \”