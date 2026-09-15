New York Yankees Player Sends Out Heartfelt Post Amid Season-Ending Injury

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins will continue action at Target Field.

The Yankees won the first game (on Monday) by a score of 8-3.

Yankees Player Sends Out Heartfelt Post Amid Injury

The Yankees have been without Kervin Castro due to injury.

MLB.com wrote (on August 27): “Scheduled to be examined by Dr. Keith Meister to explore surgery, manager Aaron Boone said Aug. 26. Landed on injured list after Aug. 9 appearance. Experienced a similar issue earlier in the season.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Castro made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He has revealed that he will be out for the remainder of the year.

He wrote (translated to English): “Season 2026… This season ended earlier than I would have liked, I had several goals for this year I was able to accomplish one was to return to the major leagues after many years, that my daughter saw me pitch in major leagues, pitch in Yankees stadium and receive the affection of the fans, but unfortunately I could not fulfill the most important that is to be healthy and be able to compete which is what I enjoy most, I now turn to support my teammates from a distance, and my mentality is in the best way to prepare for the 2027 season”

Castro had been in the middle of his first year with the Yankees.

He went 0-0 with a 1.42 ERA in five games.

Looking At Castro’s Other Stops

Castro had been in the middle of his third season at the MLB level.

Before the Yankees, the 27-year-old had stops with the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs.

Over 25 career games, Castro has gone 1-2 with a 4.22 ERA.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees (87-63) have two more games in Minnesota.

Following the Twins, they will finish their road trip with a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in Phoenix.