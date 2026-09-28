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Former New York Yankees Pitcher Retires With $44 Million In Career Earnings

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ST. PETERSBURG, FL - JULY 29: Kirby Yates #39 of the New York Yankees pitches during the fifth inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 29, 2016 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

On Monday, the New York Yankees have the day off ahead of their playoff series with the Boston Red Sox that starts on Tuesday in the Bronx.

They also had their final game of the regular season canceled due to weather (on Sunday).

Former Yankees Pitcher Retires With $44 Million

GettyKirby Yates #39 of the New York Yankees pitches during the fifth inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 29, 2016 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Over the weekend, a former Yankees pitcher (Kirby Yates) made his final appearance at the MLB level.

Yates (who was with the Pittsburgh Pirates) announced that he is retiring after 12 seasons.

MLB wrote (on September 26): “Following today’s game, Kirby Yates announced his retirement after 12 Major League seasons spent with the Rays, Yankees, Angels, Padres, Braves, Rangers, Dodgers and Pirates. He was a 2x All-Star and led the league in saves (41) in 2019.”

GettyKirby Yates #54 of the Pittsburgh Pirates blows kisses to his teammates as he leaves the game against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Comerica Park on September 26, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

It’s also worth noting that Yates made over $44 million during his time in the MLB.

His highest salary came during the 2025 season when he made $13 million as a member of the Dodgers.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on January 28, 2025): “Right-handed reliever Kirby Yates and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a one-year, $13 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Can get up to $14M with 55 games. Deal is done. The Dodgers’ bullpen gets even stronger. First on Yates’ physical being passed was @Feinsand.”

GettyKirby Yates #38 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 02, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Yates spent his third season in the MLB with the Yankees (2016).

He went 2-1 with a 5.23 ERA in 41 games.

That year, Yates also spent time being teammates with MLB legends such as CC Sabathia and Alex Rodriguez.

Yates’ Best Stops

GettyKirby Yates #39 of the Texas Rangers pitches in the eighth inning against the National League during the 94th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Globe Life Field on July 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Yates made his two All-Star Games with the Rangers and Padres.

During the 2019 season (with the Padres), he went 0-5 with a 1.19 ERA in 60 games (with 41 saves).

His lowest ERA season came with the Rangers (in 2024) when he went 7-2 with a 1.17 ERA in 61 games (with 33 saves).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former New York Yankees Pitcher Retires With $44 Million In Career Earnings

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