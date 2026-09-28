Former New York Yankees Pitcher Retires With $44 Million In Career Earnings

On Monday, the New York Yankees have the day off ahead of their playoff series with the Boston Red Sox that starts on Tuesday in the Bronx.

They also had their final game of the regular season canceled due to weather (on Sunday).

Former Yankees Pitcher Retires With $44 Million

Over the weekend, a former Yankees pitcher (Kirby Yates) made his final appearance at the MLB level.

Yates (who was with the Pittsburgh Pirates) announced that he is retiring after 12 seasons.

MLB wrote (on September 26): “Following today’s game, Kirby Yates announced his retirement after 12 Major League seasons spent with the Rays, Yankees, Angels, Padres, Braves, Rangers, Dodgers and Pirates. He was a 2x All-Star and led the league in saves (41) in 2019.”

It’s also worth noting that Yates made over $44 million during his time in the MLB.

His highest salary came during the 2025 season when he made $13 million as a member of the Dodgers.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on January 28, 2025): “Right-handed reliever Kirby Yates and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a one-year, $13 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Can get up to $14M with 55 games. Deal is done. The Dodgers’ bullpen gets even stronger. First on Yates’ physical being passed was @Feinsand.”

Yates spent his third season in the MLB with the Yankees (2016).

He went 2-1 with a 5.23 ERA in 41 games.

That year, Yates also spent time being teammates with MLB legends such as CC Sabathia and Alex Rodriguez.

Yates’ Best Stops

Yates made his two All-Star Games with the Rangers and Padres.

During the 2019 season (with the Padres), he went 0-5 with a 1.19 ERA in 60 games (with 41 saves).

His lowest ERA season came with the Rangers (in 2024) when he went 7-2 with a 1.17 ERA in 61 games (with 33 saves).