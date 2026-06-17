Knicks Stars to Throw Out First Pitches Before Yankees Game

The newly crowned NBA champions are taking their celebration to Yankee Stadium.

Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart are scheduled to throw out the first pitches on Wednesday ahead of the Yankees’ 7:05 p.m. game against the White Sox, the Yankees announced on X.

The Knicks defeated the Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals Friday to win their first title since 1973.

Brunson Won Finals MVP With Historic Performance

The Yankees did not specify what other Knicks players might be attending Wednesday’s festivities. The photo the club posted included Brunson, the Finals MVP, and Hart, along with the caption: “Tonight. The Champs. First pitches at Yankee Stadium.”

Brunson scored 45 points in Game 5, the most by any Knicks player in a Finals game, to help New York overcome a 16-point deficit to stun the Spurs in San Antonio. Hart added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Ever since, the Knicks have been celebrated all over the city. On Tuesday, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges joined fellow starters Brunson and Hart on “Good Morning America.” Later that day, Anunoby, Bridges and Miles McBride watched the France-Senegal World Cup soccer match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Knicks Parade Scheduled for Thursday

The Knicks’ celebration will continue Thursday with a parade in lower Manhattan. The parade route, also known as the Canyon of Heroes, is a famous stretch traveling north along Broadway to City Hall. As part of the festivities, Mayor Zohran Mamdani will present the Knicks with Keys to the City.

“For more than 50 years, New Yorkers have waited for this moment,” Mamdani said in a statement. “Through near misses, heartbreak, and a hope that every year could be our year, this city never stopped believing in the Knicks. And this team fulfilled that hope with grit, resilience and heart — just like the five boroughs itself.”