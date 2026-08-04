New York Yankees Announced Carlos Lagrange Update Before Cardinals Series

MESA, ARIZONA - MARCH 23: Starting pitcher Carlos Lagrange #84 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the spring training game at Sloan Park on March 23, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
GettyStarting pitcher Carlos Lagrange #84 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of the spring training game at Sloan Park on March 23, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona.
Ahead of their series with the Cardinals, the Yankees announced the latest update on Carlos Lagrange.
MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Has resumed his flat-ground throwing program as of July 28, slightly ahead of schedule. “Highly doubtful” that he returns in time to make his Major League debut in 2026, Brian Cashman said Aug. 3, calling it “possible but unlikely.””
GettyStarting pitcher Carlos Lagrange #84 of the New York Yankees throws a warm-up pitch during the second inning of the spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park on March 23, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona.
Lagrange is a prospect that has Yankees fans very excited.
Before the injury, the 23-year-old had gone 1-4 with a 4.55 ERA in 18 Triple-A games this year.
Social Media Reacts To Update
GettyMESA, ARIZONA – MARCH 23: Starting pitcher Carlos Lagrange #84 of the New York Yankees reacts after a solo home run to Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs during the third inning of the spring training game at Sloan Park on March 23, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Monday night, the New York Yankees hosted the St. Louis Cardinals in the Bronx for the first of their three-game series.The Yankees lost by a score of 13-7.New York Yankees Announced Carlos Lagrange UpdateAhead of their series with the Cardinals, the Yankees announced the latest update on Carlos Lagrange.MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Has […]
New York Yankees Announced Carlos Lagrange Update Before Cardinals Series