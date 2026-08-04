New York Yankees Announced Carlos Lagrange Update Before Cardinals Series

On Monday night, the New York Yankees hosted the St. Louis Cardinals in the Bronx for the first of their three-game series.

The Yankees lost by a score of 13-7.

New York Yankees Announced Carlos Lagrange Update

Ahead of their series with the Cardinals, the Yankees announced the latest update on Carlos Lagrange.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Has resumed his flat-ground throwing program as of July 28, slightly ahead of schedule. “Highly doubtful” that he returns in time to make his Major League debut in 2026, Brian Cashman said Aug. 3, calling it “possible but unlikely.””

Lagrange is a prospect that has Yankees fans very excited.

He has yet to make his MLB debut.

Before the injury, the 23-year-old had gone 1-4 with a 4.55 ERA in 18 Triple-A games this year.

Social Media Reacts To Update