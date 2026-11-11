Yankees Named Potential Landing Spot For Triple-Crown Star

The New York Yankees continue to deal with the sting of having their playoff dreams ended at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2026 American League Division Series.

Already, slugger Aaron Judge appeared to give an ultimatum to the Yankees by implying that he expects moves during the offseason to be made that would give the club the tools necessary to remain in title contention.

According to MLB Insider Mark Feinsand, the Yankees are among the teams that are connected to 27-year-old Japanese star Teruaki Sato.

The New York Yankees Are Being Connected To A Triple-Crown Winning Japanese Star

MLB insider Mark Feinsand reports that one National League executive has a very high opinion of Sato.

“When you have a guy come over and perform the way he did, that’s a nice comp,” an NL executive said via MLB.com. “And we always think in comps in a lot of ways in this sport.”

“If you’re a team that has a lot of bat-to-ball skills, you can handle a little bit of swing-and-miss,” the executive continued. “If you have a lot of swing-and-miss, you might be a little more averse to bringing on somebody like that. We’ve certainly seen guys adapt to our game here, which gives you reason to be more optimistic about the next guy translating to success.”

Feinsand then confirmed that the Dodgers are among a handful of clubs vying to land Sato.

“The Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, Phillies and Padres are among the teams believed to have interest in Sato, which bodes well for the 27-year-old,” he wrote.

Sato Is A Triple Crown Winner

Sato is now available to MLB teams after the Hanshin Tigers posted the Japanese star on Nov. 1. Teams have two months to negotiate with Sato, who is coming off a historic season in Japan.

Sato won the NPB Triple Crown in 2026, becoming just the ninth player in league history to do so and only the second player in Hanshin Tigers history after Randy Bass.

The 27-year-old has been one of Japan’s top power hitters since entering the league. Hanshin selected him first overall in the 2020 NPB Draft after winning a four-team draw that also included the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, Orix Buffaloes and Yomiuri Giants.

Sato quickly showed his power during his rookie season in 2021. He hit six home runs in spring training, setting an NPB record, and later became the fastest drafted rookie to reach 10 home runs.

But he did experience struggles, as he went 54 straight plate appearances without a hit, setting an NPB record for a non-pitcher.