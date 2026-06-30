New York Yankees Quietly Announce Latest Aaron Judge Update During Tigers Series

On Tuesday evening, the New York Yankees will be back in the Bronx to host the Detroit Tigers for the second game of their series.

They are coming off a 7-3 loss on Monday (and have dropped five in a row).

Yankees Quietly Announce Latest Aaron Judge Update

The Yankees have been playing without their best player (Aaron Judge) since May 31.

In a recent interview with Talkin’ Yanks, manager Aaron Boone was asked for the latest update on Judge.

Host: “I think Our last Judge update was he was supposed to get re-imaged in four to six weeks. Do you know if that’s the timeline or no?”

Boone: “Yeah, it’s probably a couple weeks still from re-imaging. They’ll determine when they feel like he’s doing enough stuff that say all right, let’s go re-image it now and we’re not at that point yet.”

Host: “So just kind of like movement tests?”

Boone: “Yeah… He’s doing some lower body stuff now in the weight room and moving better… I think he’s feeling a lot better this week anyway.”

Play

Judge had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

The three-time MVP is in the middle of his 11th MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the update:

@vincelara: “We’d be lucky if he returns by mid-August.”

@Teachspace1267: “I’ll believe it when I see it.”

@RealDoubleM214: “the way the team is playing currently he cannot comeback fast enough”

@OsvaldoAlcantS: “Aaron Judge will not play another game this year.”

@VolpeEnjoyer_: “Great he better start at RF tonight, we sure need that bat”

Yankees Struggling Right Now

The Yankees have fallen to the second-place team in the American League East (over the last week).

They are 1.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays with a 48-36 record in 84 games.

Over their last ten games, the Yankees have gone just 2-8.