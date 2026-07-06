New York Yankees Announce Latest Giancarlo Stanton News Before Rays Series

On Monday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

They are coming off a series where they lost two out of three games (at home) to the Minnesota Twins.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote (on July 5): “You know things are going terribly when the #Yankees can’t even win a series against the #Twins. NY has lost 9 of 10 now. Next up: 4 games at The Trop.”

New York Yankees Announce Latest Stanton News

The Yankees have been without Giancarlo Stanton since April 24.

Before Monday’s series, manager Aaron Boone was asked about Stanton.

The former MVP did not make the trip to Tampa Bay.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Giancarlo Stanton (calf) remained in New York and has not resumed running since his recent setback, Aaron Boone said. “We’ve been listening to the body,” said Boone, who added that he does expect Stanton to return at some point this season.”

Before getting hurt, Stanton had been batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

The 36-year-old is in the middle of his ninth season playing for the Yankees.

Before New York, he had spent eight seasons on the Miami Marlins.

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