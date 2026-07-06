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New York Yankees Announce Latest Giancarlo Stanton News Before Rays Series

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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees walks up to bat in the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 26, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

They are coming off a series where they lost two out of three games (at home) to the Minnesota Twins.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote (on July 5): “You know things are going terribly when the #Yankees can’t even win a series against the #Twins. NY has lost 9 of 10 now. Next up: 4 games at The Trop.”

New York Yankees Announce Latest Stanton News

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees walks off of the field after striking out in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 26, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The Yankees have been without Giancarlo Stanton since April 24.

Before Monday’s series, manager Aaron Boone was asked about Stanton.

The former MVP did not make the trip to Tampa Bay.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Giancarlo Stanton (calf) remained in New York and has not resumed running since his recent setback, Aaron Boone said. “We’ve been listening to the body,” said Boone, who added that he does expect Stanton to return at some point this season.”

Before getting hurt, Stanton had been batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

The 36-year-old is in the middle of his ninth season playing for the Yankees.

Before New York, he had spent eight seasons on the Miami Marlins.

Social Media Reacts To Latest Stanton News

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on in the first inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 25, 2018 in St Petersburg, Florida. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Latest Giancarlo Stanton News Before Rays Series

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