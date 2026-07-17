MLB Insider Drops Latest Aaron Judge News Before Dodgers-Yankees Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will host the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first of a three-game series.

The Yankees were on a hot streak heading into the All-Star break, as they have won four games in a row.

MLB Insider Drops Latest Aaron Judge News

Ahead of their series with the Dodgers, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the latest on Aaron Judge.

The three-time MVP has been out since May 31 with an injury.

Rosenthal wrote (via his story): “Judge, 34, was slated to undergo new imaging this week, and the Yankees are expected to provide an update Friday. If the news is good and Judge appears capable of returning in August, the Yankees can aggressively pursue their biggest needs — a right-handed hitting catcher, bullpen help, perhaps a starting pitcher.”

Before the injury, Judge (who is in his 11th season) had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

MLB.com had written (on July 9): “Set for reimaging during All-Star break, which could show enough healing to increase activities. Judge has been performing lower-body exercises and weight-room work.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the latest update from Rosenthal:

@sctda320: “I don’t think it’s going to be good news, if it was.. I would think they would’ve gave the update already.”

@Hydrowyd7: “If judge got bad news, (his seasons over) it’s hard to believe he’d be at a fantics fest the same day or day after talking about winning a World Series this year.”