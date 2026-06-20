Alex Rodriguez Makes Bold Statement About Struggling New York Yankees Player

On Friday evening, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Cincinnati Reds in the Bronx.

They won by a score of 5-0.

Ben Rice led the team with two hits (including one home run) and three RBIs.

A-Rod Makes Bold Statement About Struggling Yankees Player

The Yankees continue to play without starting catcher Austin Wells (he has been out since June 5).

Before the injury, Wells had been struggling.

He is batting .166 with 24 hits, four home runs, seven RBIs and 15 runs.

@eyyankees wrote (on June 6): “The Yankees have placed C Austin Wells on the 10-day IL with cervical headaches and have recalled J.C. Escarra from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Earlier this season, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez made a bold statement about Wells.

His confidence should make fans hopeful.

Rodriguez (via WFAN on May 7): “Wells is a Gold Glove potential catcher who can hit .300.”

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Looking At Wells

Wells was picked in the 1st round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He is in his fourth MLB season (all with New York).

The 26-year-old is coming off a year where he batted .219 with 21 home runs and 71 RBIs.

SNY Yankees wrote (on June 18): “Austin Wells has two home runs today with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre!”

Wells being healthy (and productive) would give the Yankees a massive boost to their lineup.

While many fans have given up on him, Rodriguez clearly still had a lot of faith in him as of last month.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees have had a very strong start to the 2026 season.

They are at the top of the American League East with a 46-28 record in 74 games.

Following two more games with the Reds, the Yankees will head on the road to visit the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.