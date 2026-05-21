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New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Heartfelt Post

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ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 23: Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington on April 23, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees lost to the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 2-1 (at home).

The Yankees and Blue Jays will have one more game on Thursday.

Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before playing the Chicago White Sox on April 30, 2010 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Also on Wednesday, former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

His post had over 35,000 likes.

Rodriguez wrote: “Can’t believe you’re all grown up. Congratulations Ella, I am so proud of you in every way. Can’t wait to see what you accomplish at UNC 💕”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Carlos Boozer: “Congrats bro 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽”

Mark Jackson: “Congrats! 👏👏👏”

Allison Hagendorf: “Huge congrats all around ❤️”

Andruw Jones and Jorge Posada were among the people to like Rodriguez’s post.

Rodriguez’s MLB Career

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates after scoring on Austin Romine #27 infield single in the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium on April 21, 2016 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Rodriguez was the first pick in the 1993 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Seattle Mariners.

The 14-time MLB All-Star then had a three-year stint with the Texas Rangers.

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees warms up during batting practice before a game against the Oakland Athletics at O.co Coliseum on May 20, 2016 in Oakland, California. A-Rod has been on the disabled list but is expected to return soon. The Yankees won 8-3.

The Rangers traded Rodriguez to the Yankees before the 2004 season.

He spent the final 12 seasons of his career in New York, helping lead the franchise to the 2009 World Series Championship.

Over 2,784 career games, the 50-year-old batted .295 with 3,115 hits, 696 home runs, 2,086 RBI’s, 2,021 runs and 329 stolen bases.

Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on after pulling Cam Schlittler #31 (not pictured) from the game during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 20, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are 30-20 in 50 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They are 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

The franchise has been unable to win a World Series since they had Rodriguez (in 2009).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Heartfelt Post

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