New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Heartfelt Post

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees lost to the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 2-1 (at home).

The Yankees and Blue Jays will have one more game on Thursday.

Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Heartfelt Post

Also on Wednesday, former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

His post had over 35,000 likes.

Rodriguez wrote: “Can’t believe you’re all grown up. Congratulations Ella, I am so proud of you in every way. Can’t wait to see what you accomplish at UNC 💕”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Carlos Boozer: “Congrats bro 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽”

Mark Jackson: “Congrats! 👏👏👏”

Allison Hagendorf: “Huge congrats all around ❤️”

Andruw Jones and Jorge Posada were among the people to like Rodriguez’s post.

Rodriguez’s MLB Career

Rodriguez was the first pick in the 1993 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Seattle Mariners.

The 14-time MLB All-Star then had a three-year stint with the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers traded Rodriguez to the Yankees before the 2004 season.

He spent the final 12 seasons of his career in New York, helping lead the franchise to the 2009 World Series Championship.

Over 2,784 career games, the 50-year-old batted .295 with 3,115 hits, 696 home runs, 2,086 RBI’s, 2,021 runs and 329 stolen bases.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are 30-20 in 50 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They are 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

The franchise has been unable to win a World Series since they had Rodriguez (in 2009).