New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Bold George Lombard Jr. Statement

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Seattle Mariners in the Bronx.

Earlier this month, George Lombard Jr. made his MLB debut.

During Saturday’s game with the Atlanta Braves, he hit his second career home run.

Alex Rodriguez Makes Lombard Jr. Statement

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was asked about George Lombard Jr. (via The Michael Kay Show).

He appears to be a big fan.

Rodriguez: “Well, he went to school with my daughter in Miami at Gulliver Prep… One thing you can say about his parents which were there, covered beautifully with that interview in his first game. They’ve done an incredible job, not only with him, but his brother who debuted on the same day in the minor leagues and graduated with my daughter Ella… Those kids are up every day. I mean, they look like they’re the product of Mark Newman and Buck Showalter. I mean, they’re unbelievably well disciplined, great manners, and it’s amazing when you have a plus plus defender at short how it makes your entire team better defensively. Lombard can do for the Yankees defensively and for those great pitchers what Aaron Judge does for the offense, New York Yankee offense. That’s how good Lombard can be.”

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Lombard Jr. was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

The 21-year-old is currently batting .294 with five hits, two home runs, two RBIs and four runs in five games.

Yankees Ahead Of Mariners

The Yankees are coming off a series (also at home) where they won two out of three games over the Braves.

They are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 66-52 record in 118 games.

Over their last ten games, the Yankees have gone 5-5 (and they are 29-26 in 55 games at home).

After the Mariners, they will head on the road for a series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday in Canada.