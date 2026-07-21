New York Yankees Legend CC Sabathia Makes Heartfelt 15-Word Post

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will continue their series (at home) with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

They will look to clinch a series victory after winning 8-5 on Monday night.

CC Sabathia Makes Heartfelt 15-Word Post

Also on Tuesday, Yankees legend CC Sabathia is celebrating his 46th birthday.

He made a heartfelt post to X.

Sabathia wrote: “First trip around the sun as a HOFer 🙏🏾 Thank you all for the birthday love!!!”

Sabathia was one of the best pitchers of his era.

He spent 19 seasons with the Cleveland Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers (and Yankees).

The 2009 World Series Champion played the final 11 years of his career in New York.

Social Media Sends Love To CC

Here’s what people were saying:

MLB: “Hall of Famer and 6x All-Star CC Sabathia gave new meaning to power pitcher 😏”

@FDSportsbook: “It’s CC Sabathia’s 46th birthday! 🗽 Baseball Hall of Famer 🗽 2009 World Series champion 🗽 2007 AL Cy Young winner 🗽 6x All-Star selection 🗽 Top 50 all-time in wins Forever a Cleveland & New York legend, and one of the greatest pitchers of the 2000s.”

National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾: “One year after his Hall of Fame induction, he’s still smiling. Join us in wishing @CC_Sabathia a happy birthday! 🎉”

@FunBaseballFact: “Born today in 1980: CC Sabathia. A 2025 first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee. A 6-time All-Star and 2007 AL Cy Young winner. Fun Fact: he ended the 2008 season leading both the AL and NL in shutouts. He started the year in Cleveland and hurled two shutouts, tying him for the lead at season’s end. In July, he was traded to Milwaukee and threw three shutouts, tying him for the NL lead.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into Tuesday as the second-place team in the American League East.

They have gone 56-44 in 100 games (and are just 1.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first).