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New York Yankees Legend Derek Jeter’s Sister Makes Heartfelt Post

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NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 07: Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees participates during batting practice before the game against the Baltimore Orioles on April 7, 2014 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Detroit Tigers in Michigan.

They are coming off a 5-3 loss on Monday.

Derek Jeter’s Sister Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyDerek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees poses with his family, father Charles mother Dorothy and sister Sharlee, during pregame ceremonies prior to the start of the last regular season game at Yankee Stadium between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees on September 21, 2008 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Earlier this week, Yankees legend Derek Jeter’s sister (Sharlee) made a heartfelt post to Instagram for their father.

She wrote: “My favorite photo. Thanks Dad. For absolutely everything. Happy Father’s Day! #HFD”

There were 2,700 likes on the post.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@maritza_liya_yogi: “The sweetest. Happy Father”s Day Dr. Jeter and to your brother!! 🙌🏽♥️.”

@kenji.nyc: Happy birthday, Dr. Jeter. Raising kids who are Legends is one thing, raising kids who are kind is the real flex. ❤️

@_megstagram2_: “Great photo, greater humans ❤️ Happy Father’s Day to your dad!”

@djpremier: “Timeless Photo.
HFD Dr. Jeter”

@kathywalshgenovese: “Your family is beautiful”

GettyModel Hannah Davis with former MLB player Derek Jeter and sister Sharlee Jeter at The 2015 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Derek Jeter, Johnny Damon, Andruw Jones and Jorge Posada were among the people to like Sharlee’s post.

Looking At Jeter

GettyDerek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees looks on in the first inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 19, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Jeter was picked in the 1st round of the 1992 MLB Draft.

He has spent his entire 20-year career with New York.

Over that span, Jeter made 14 MLB All-Star Games (and helped the franchise win five titles).

The Yankees have been unable to win a title since 2009 (when Jeter was still on the team).

Yankees Right Now

GettyAmed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees celebrates his two run home run in the seventh inning while playing the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 22, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Yankees come into Tuesday night as the first-place team in the American League East with a 46-31 record in 77 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 24-16 in 40 games on the road).

Following the Tigers, the Yankees will visit the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Legend Derek Jeter’s Sister Makes Heartfelt Post

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