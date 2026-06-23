New York Yankees Legend Derek Jeter’s Sister Makes Heartfelt Post

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Detroit Tigers in Michigan.

They are coming off a 5-3 loss on Monday.

Derek Jeter’s Sister Makes Heartfelt Post

Earlier this week, Yankees legend Derek Jeter’s sister (Sharlee) made a heartfelt post to Instagram for their father.

She wrote: “My favorite photo. Thanks Dad. For absolutely everything. Happy Father’s Day! #HFD”

There were 2,700 likes on the post.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@maritza_liya_yogi: “The sweetest. Happy Father”s Day Dr. Jeter and to your brother!! 🙌🏽♥️.”

@kenji.nyc: Happy birthday, Dr. Jeter. Raising kids who are Legends is one thing, raising kids who are kind is the real flex. ❤️

@_megstagram2_: “Great photo, greater humans ❤️ Happy Father’s Day to your dad!”

@djpremier: “Timeless Photo.

HFD Dr. Jeter”

@kathywalshgenovese: “Your family is beautiful”

Derek Jeter, Johnny Damon, Andruw Jones and Jorge Posada were among the people to like Sharlee’s post.

Looking At Jeter

Jeter was picked in the 1st round of the 1992 MLB Draft.

He has spent his entire 20-year career with New York.

Over that span, Jeter made 14 MLB All-Star Games (and helped the franchise win five titles).

The Yankees have been unable to win a title since 2009 (when Jeter was still on the team).

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into Tuesday night as the first-place team in the American League East with a 46-31 record in 77 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 24-16 in 40 games on the road).

Following the Tigers, the Yankees will visit the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.