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New York Yankees Legend Don Mattingly Makes Heartfelt Statement About Career

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NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 20: Former New York Yankees manager Joe Torre (R) and former player Don Mattingly speak to the media prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Rays on September 20, 2010 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Field of Dreams game was played between the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies in Iowa.

The Phillies won by a score of 7-1.

Mattingly Makes Heartfelt Statement

GettyInterim manager Don Mattingly looks on prior to a game against the Minnesota Twins at Field of Dreams on August 13, 2026 in Dyersville, Iowa.

Before the game, Netflix Sports shared an interview with Don Mattingly (and his son Preston).

In the interview, Don made a heartfelt statement about his legendary baseball career.

Mattingly: “Grateful for what this life has offered. What baseball has offered to me and my family… I say I’m done after last year and then you end up in a World Series. And the next thing you know you’re in Philly and now managing again… It’s like things I’ve never been able to do, like taking the family for a trip to the Field of Dreams… Baseball just keeps bringing it to me.”

The Phillies have turned their season around since Mattingly took over as the team’s interim manager.

Looking At Mattingly

GettyNew York Yankees first baseman Don Mattingly leaps high to rob Baltimore Orioles Rafael Palmeiro of a base hit on a line drive in the fourth inning 07 Aug in New York. The Yankees defeated the Orioles 3-0.

Mattingly was picked in the 19th round of the 1979 MLB Draft.

He spent all 14 seasons of his MLB career with the Yankees.

In that span, Mattingly made six MLB All-Star Games, won nine Gold Gloves (and was the 1985 American League MVP).

The 65-year-old batted .307 with 2,153 hits and 222 home runs.

GettyActing head coach Joe Girardi #52 and hitting coach Don Mattingly #23 of the New York Yankees watch from the dugout while playing the Kansas City Royals on May 31, 2005 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mattingly is one of the best players in baseball history to not be in the Hall of Fame.

After his playing career, he went on to manage the Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins (and Phillies).

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

GettyInterim manager Don Mattingly catches a ball prior to a game against the Minnesota Twins at Field of Dreams on August 13, 2026 in Dyersville, Iowa.

As for the Phillies, they are currently the second-place team in the National League East with a 65-58 record in 123 games.

They will continue their series with the Twins on Saturday night at Target Field in Minnesota.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Legend Don Mattingly Makes Heartfelt Statement About Career

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