New York Yankees Legend Don Mattingly Makes Heartfelt Statement About Career

On Thursday, the Field of Dreams game was played between the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies in Iowa.

The Phillies won by a score of 7-1.

Mattingly Makes Heartfelt Statement

Before the game, Netflix Sports shared an interview with Don Mattingly (and his son Preston).

In the interview, Don made a heartfelt statement about his legendary baseball career.

Mattingly: “Grateful for what this life has offered. What baseball has offered to me and my family… I say I’m done after last year and then you end up in a World Series. And the next thing you know you’re in Philly and now managing again… It’s like things I’ve never been able to do, like taking the family for a trip to the Field of Dreams… Baseball just keeps bringing it to me.”

The Phillies have turned their season around since Mattingly took over as the team’s interim manager.

Looking At Mattingly

Mattingly was picked in the 19th round of the 1979 MLB Draft.

He spent all 14 seasons of his MLB career with the Yankees.

In that span, Mattingly made six MLB All-Star Games, won nine Gold Gloves (and was the 1985 American League MVP).

The 65-year-old batted .307 with 2,153 hits and 222 home runs.

Mattingly is one of the best players in baseball history to not be in the Hall of Fame.

After his playing career, he went on to manage the Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins (and Phillies).

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

As for the Phillies, they are currently the second-place team in the National League East with a 65-58 record in 123 games.

They will continue their series with the Twins on Saturday night at Target Field in Minnesota.