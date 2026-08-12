New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Bold Austin Wells Statement

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Seattle Mariners in the Bronx.

The Yankees won by a score of 4-1.

Austin Wells finished with one hit in three at-bats.

They will resume action on Wednesday night.

Alex Rodriguez Makes Austin Wells Statement

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez spoke about Wells in an interview (via The Michael Kay Show).

Rodriguez: “The one guy that I do like a lot is Austin Wells. I’m very, very bullish on him. Even though he’s having an off year, he’s tremendous behind the plate. Especially Cole has a very good comfort level around him.”

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Wells has faced a lot of criticism from Yankees fans this season.

Therefore, those are very strong comments from Rodriguez.

Looking At Wells

Wells was picked in the 1st round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Arizona.

He has spent all four seasons of his MLB career with the Yankees.

Right now, Wells is batting .177 with 42 hits, eight home runs, 17 RBIs, 24 runs and two stolen bases in 84 games.

In 2024, he helped the franchise reach the World Series.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into Wednesday night as the second-place team in the American League East with a 67-52 record in 119 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 30-26 in 56 games at home).

Following two more games with the Mariners, the Yankees will visit the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night in Canada.

Looking At The Mariners Right Now

On the other side of the series, the Mariners are the third-place team in the American League West with a 56-64 record in 120 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 23-35 in 58 games on the road).