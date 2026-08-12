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New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Bold Austin Wells Statement

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 14: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on April 14, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 4-1. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Seattle Mariners in the Bronx.

The Yankees won by a score of 4-1.

Austin Wells finished with one hit in three at-bats.

They will resume action on Wednesday night.

Alex Rodriguez Makes Austin Wells Statement

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees looks on during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez spoke about Wells in an interview (via The Michael Kay Show).

Rodriguez: “The one guy that I do like a lot is Austin Wells. I’m very, very bullish on him. Even though he’s having an off year, he’s tremendous behind the plate. Especially Cole has a very good comfort level around him.”

Wells has faced a lot of criticism from Yankees fans this season.

Therefore, those are very strong comments from Rodriguez.

Looking At Wells

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees celebrates after a home run during the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 03, 2026 in New York City.

Wells was picked in the 1st round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Arizona.

He has spent all four seasons of his MLB career with the Yankees.

Right now, Wells is batting .177 with 42 hits, eight home runs, 17 RBIs, 24 runs and two stolen bases in 84 games.

In 2024, he helped the franchise reach the World Series.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees scores during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees come into Wednesday night as the second-place team in the American League East with a 67-52 record in 119 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 30-26 in 56 games at home).

Following two more games with the Mariners, the Yankees will visit the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night in Canada.

Looking At The Mariners Right Now

GettyEric Young Jr. #53 of the Seattle Mariners talks with fans during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City.

On the other side of the series, the Mariners are the third-place team in the American League West with a 56-64 record in 120 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 23-35 in 58 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Bold Austin Wells Statement

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