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New York Yankees Legend Makes Bold George Lombard Jr. Statement

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BOSTON - APRIL 14: Thirdbase coach Willie Randolph #30 of the New York Yankees looks on during the MLB game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts on April 14, 2002. The Yankees won 6-2. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Atlanta Braves (in the Bronx).

They lost by a score of 2-1 (but still took two out of three in the series).

During Saturday’s game, rookie George Lombard Jr. hit his second career home run.

Legend Makes Lombard Jr. Statement

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on August 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Over the weekend, Yankees legend Willie Randolph spoke about Lombard Jr. (via YES Network, h/t New York Post Sports).

Randolph: “I love him… When I first saw him two springs ago, you can always tell when the guy has it. You know, you can see the pedigree. You can see that rhythm and that what I call a body clock. He has that, you know, the way he moves, the way he carries himself. Just the athleticism is off the charts.”

Looking At Lombard Jr.

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees reacts after grounding out in his first at-bat of his MLB debut during the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Lombard Jr. was picked in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

At just 21, he has a lot of Yankees fans excited.

Right now, Lombard Jr. is batting .294 with five hits, two home runs, two RBIs and four runs in six games.

Here’s what people have been saying:

@YankeesMuse (August 8): “George Lombard Jr. today: 9-pitch K 8-pitch walk Homer Single Saw 17 pitches in two PA vs Chris Sale.”

@YankeeReport_ (August 8): “George Lombard Jr first 4 MLB games: 5-for-13, 2 HR, 3 BB, 2 RBI, 4 R (.385 BA, 1.346 OPS)”

Eric Hubbs (August 8): “We might be in the early stages here where everything Lombard does amazes us, but this was so cool. Kid has a real good idea of the zone and he’s confident. What an impact so far.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates after the ninth inning of his MLB debut against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees (66-52) will now have the day off on Monday.

They then open up a series with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Legend Makes Bold George Lombard Jr. Statement

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