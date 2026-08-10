New York Yankees Legend Makes Bold George Lombard Jr. Statement

On Sunday, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Atlanta Braves (in the Bronx).

They lost by a score of 2-1 (but still took two out of three in the series).

During Saturday’s game, rookie George Lombard Jr. hit his second career home run.

Legend Makes Lombard Jr. Statement

Over the weekend, Yankees legend Willie Randolph spoke about Lombard Jr. (via YES Network, h/t New York Post Sports).

Randolph: “I love him… When I first saw him two springs ago, you can always tell when the guy has it. You know, you can see the pedigree. You can see that rhythm and that what I call a body clock. He has that, you know, the way he moves, the way he carries himself. Just the athleticism is off the charts.”

Looking At Lombard Jr.

Lombard Jr. was picked in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

At just 21, he has a lot of Yankees fans excited.

Right now, Lombard Jr. is batting .294 with five hits, two home runs, two RBIs and four runs in six games.

Here’s what people have been saying:

@YankeesMuse (August 8): “George Lombard Jr. today: 9-pitch K 8-pitch walk Homer Single Saw 17 pitches in two PA vs Chris Sale.”

@YankeeReport_ (August 8): “George Lombard Jr first 4 MLB games: 5-for-13, 2 HR, 3 BB, 2 RBI, 4 R (.385 BA, 1.346 OPS)”

Eric Hubbs (August 8): “We might be in the early stages here where everything Lombard does amazes us, but this was so cool. Kid has a real good idea of the zone and he’s confident. What an impact so far.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees (66-52) will now have the day off on Monday.

They then open up a series with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night in the Bronx.