Yankees Linked to Fan Favorite Infielder From Rival

The New York Yankees have been linked to several infielders throughout the offseason and now are linked to a fan favorite from their rival.

The New York Mets signed Juan Soto and Clay Holmes from the Yankees and now the Yankees are linked to signing a player away from the Mets. New York Post MLB insider Mark W. Sanchez has the Yankees linked to Jose Iglesias who was a fan-favorite last season with the Mets.

“Would the Yankees trigger a different kind of “OMG” reaction from Mets fans? The 35-year-old second baseman/pop star still lingers in free agency after a brilliant stint in Queens in which he hit .337 over 85 games. His advanced metrics do not support that his pace was sustainable, but the smooth-fielding veteran re-established that he is a major league player,” Sanchez wrote.

Iglesias could be a depth infielder for the Yankees and potentially start at second base, which would keep Jazz Chisholm Jr. at third.

Iglesias became a fan-favorite with the Mets in 2024 due to his song ‘OMG’ which became a rally song for New York. He hit .337 with 4 home runs and 26 RBIs with the Mets in 2024.

Mets Could Move on From Iglesias After Latest Signing

Despite Iglesias being a fan favorite, the Mets are unlikely to bring him back.

New York has yet to re-sign the 35-year-old and the Mets signed a depth infielder Nick Madrigal to a split deal on January 31. The deal is worth different amounts should he be in the MLB or minors.

MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post, meanwhile, reported on January 30 that the team hasn’t pursued Iglesias.

“The Mets haven’t yet strongly pursued Jose Iglesias, who belongs in Queens. OMG, does he ever!,” Heyman wrote.

The signing of Madrigal likely also ends the chance that Iglesias is back. Madrigal was selected fourth overall in the 2018 MLB draft by the Chicago White Sox. Madrigal is 27 and has appeared in 285 games hitting .274 with 4 home runs and 77 RBIs in his career.

Yankees Owner Claims It’s Hard to Spend Like the Dodgers

New York has had a busy offseason, but it appears most of their spending is over.

The Yankees added Max Fried, Devin Williams, Cody Bellinger, and Paul Goldschmidt. However, owner Hal Steinbrenner said the team is likely done spending. He claimed it’s too hard to keep up with the Los Angeles Dodgers spending.

“It’s difficult for most of us owners to be able to do the kind of things that they’re doing,” Steinbrenner said to the YES Network. “We’ll see if it pays off.”

The Yankees have the third-highest luxury tax payroll behind the Philadelphia Phillies who are second and the Dodgers.

Although Steinbrenner says the Yankees are likely done spending, he does believe the team is much better.

“We’re excited about [the offseason moves],” Steinbrenner said. “A lot of hard work in December into January. Some people may disagree with me, but some people will agree with me. I think we have a better team than we did a year ago today…

“Our starting rotation’s better, our defense is better, and Bellinger and Goldschmidt, I think they’ll make up for a good deal of Juan’s offense,” Steinbrenner concluded.

New York lost in the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers last season.