Yankees Linked to World Series MVP to Replace Struggling Anthony Volpe

The New York Yankees could look to add a former World Series MVP to bolster their roster ahead of the August 3 trade deadline.

New York has a need in the infield at both third base and shortstop, especially with the struggles of Anthony Volpe. With that, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan named the Yankees as a fit for Jeremy Pena from the Houston Astros.

“After nearly signing a contract extension last year, Pena hired agent Scott Boras and put the kibosh on the deal. Now, Houston finds itself in a pickle: always wanting to contend, lacking the roster to do it,” Passan wrote.

“Replenishing a bad farm system with few players close to the big leagues takes a move like trading Pena, and the only question at this point is whether it will be before Aug. 3 or before the Dec. 1 lockout. No longer are the Astros in the position they were when they held onto George Springer, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman all the way to free agency. This is a Kyle Tucker situation — only now the Astros aren’t good, either, which could precipitate moving their shortstop before the deadline. The one potential drawback from Houston’s perspective: There aren’t a whole lot of contenders in the market for a shortstop, and it might make more sense to wait until the winter. Best fits: Braves, Rays, Yankees, Blue Jays, Red Sox.”

Pena is a one-time All-Star and was named World Series MVP in 2022, as well as ALCS MVP that same year. It would be a risk for the Yankees, as Pena could walk in free agency, but he would be an upgrade over Volpe.

Pena is a Solid Shortstop

If the Astros do end up being sellers, Pena would be highly-sought after.

Pena is a good hitter, but his defense is also solid, as he would be a major upgrade over Volpe. Passan also believes there is more to Pena’s game this season, and expects the bat to be better.

“Pena has always been a plus defender at shortstop with a strong power/speed combo, but his feel for hitting and pitch selection comes and goes,” Passan added. “He made the most of Daikin Park’s Crawford Boxes by leaning into power and pull/lift, and his 2025 baseball card stats ran hot with better-than-you’d-expect outcomes on balls in play fueling a 5.7 WAR season. Expect more years in line with his other WAR figures (2.7 to 3.3) for the next few seasons.”

Pena’s bat would also improve a hitter’s friendly park like Yankee Stadium. Pena is hitting .271 with 3 home runs and 13 RBIs.

Former Yankees Star Believes Team Should Move on From Volpe

As Volpe has struggled at the plate, former Yankees infielder Todd Frazier believes the team should move on from the young shortstop.

Volpe has struggled at the plate, and Frazier believes Aaron Boone should make a permanent decision.

“I think if I’m Aaron Boone… you’ve got to you got to pick one or the other now,” Frazier said on Foul Territory. “And I think you’ve got to ride them for a long time and see where they’re at.”

Former Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino believes that the decision should be Jose Caballero playing shortstop.

“I think Caballero has a little bit more grind and grit in his at bat, which is where I’m leaning right now,” Ottavino said. “Volpe might have a little more of the upside, but he hasn’t been able to tap into that all the time.”

Volpe is hitting .237 with 1 home run and 11 RBIs.