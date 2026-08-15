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New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. Change Before Blue Jays Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 04: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees looks on during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They are coming off a 3-1 loss on Friday night.

George Lombard Jr. (who batted 9th) finished with one strikeout and no hits.

New York Yankees Announce Lombard Jr. Change

GettyBrett Bateman #21 of the Toronto Blue Jays is forced out at second base by George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees in the sixth inning during a game at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 8/15 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH H. Ramos LF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP”

Lombard Jr. has been moved up to the 7th spot in the order on Saturday.

He comes into the day batting .250 with eight hits, two home runs, two RBIs and six runs in his first nine games.

The 21-year-old made his MLB debut earlier this month.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees is called out at third base after running off the base path in the third inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Saturday:

@kroghma7: “Lot of complaints about the lineup. Usually means good things to come 🤞🏻”

@FriedlsKing: “can we not have a repeat of yesterday please and thank you”

@MikeyNY__: “WHO IS BATTING 3RD????

GettyNew York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone argues with home plate umpire Vic Carapazza and is ejected in the sixth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

@mitchmaster244: “Ramos cannot be a 3 hitter bruh 😭”

@JaredSwint: “why is trent still leading off.”

@TkNYS8: “Please score 3 runs at least”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 68-54 record in 122 games.

They have gone 37-27 in 64 games on the road (and 5-5 over their last ten).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. Change Before Blue Jays Game

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