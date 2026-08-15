New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. Change Before Blue Jays Game

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They are coming off a 3-1 loss on Friday night.

George Lombard Jr. (who batted 9th) finished with one strikeout and no hits.

New York Yankees Announce Lombard Jr. Change

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 8/15 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH H. Ramos LF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP”

Lombard Jr. has been moved up to the 7th spot in the order on Saturday.

He comes into the day batting .250 with eight hits, two home runs, two RBIs and six runs in his first nine games.

The 21-year-old made his MLB debut earlier this month.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Saturday:

@kroghma7: “Lot of complaints about the lineup. Usually means good things to come 🤞🏻”

@FriedlsKing: “can we not have a repeat of yesterday please and thank you”

@MikeyNY__: “WHO IS BATTING 3RD????

@mitchmaster244: “Ramos cannot be a 3 hitter bruh 😭”

@JaredSwint: “why is trent still leading off.”

@TkNYS8: “Please score 3 runs at least”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 68-54 record in 122 games.

They have gone 37-27 in 64 games on the road (and 5-5 over their last ten).