NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 04: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning in his MLB debut against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
George Lombard Jr. (who batted 8th) finished his MLB debut with one home run and one walk.
New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. Decision
GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees reacts after grounding out in his first at-bat of his MLB debut during the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.
@NewsBronx wrote: “The #Yankees roll out the same lineup as last night as they look to secure a series win against the #Cardinals.”
Following his impressive debut, Lombard Jr. remains at the 8th spot in the order on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old rookie was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.
Social Media On Lombard Jr.
GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees looks on during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Here’s what people have been saying:
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will play the third (and final) game of their series with the St. Louis Cardinals in the Bronx.They are coming off a 2-0 victory on Tuesday.George Lombard Jr. (who batted 8th) finished his MLB debut with one home run and one walk.New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. DecisionFor […]
New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. Decision Before Cardinals Game