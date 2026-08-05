New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. Decision Before Cardinals Game

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will play the third (and final) game of their series with the St. Louis Cardinals in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 2-0 victory on Tuesday.

George Lombard Jr. (who batted 8th) finished his MLB debut with one home run and one walk.

New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. Decision

For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

@NewsBronx wrote: “The #Yankees roll out the same lineup as last night as they look to secure a series win against the #Cardinals.”

Following his impressive debut, Lombard Jr. remains at the 8th spot in the order on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old rookie was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Social Media On Lombard Jr.

Here’s what people have been saying: