New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. Decision Before Mariners Series

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will open up a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners in the Bronx.

They most recently lost to the Atlanta Braves by a score of 2-1 (on Sunday at home).

George Lombard Jr. (who batted 7th) finished with one strikeout in four at-bats.

Yankees Make Lombard Jr. Decision

For Tuesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 8/11 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH H. Ramos LF L. García Jr. 1B J. Chisholm Jr. 2B G. Lombard Jr. SS S. Jones RF R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C R. Weathers SP”

Lombard Jr. has been moved up to the 6th spot in the order on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old rookie made his MLB debut earlier this month.

He comes into the series batting .294 with five hits, two home runs, two RBIs and four runs in five games.

Social Media Reacts To Tuesday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about Tuesday’s lineup for the Yankees:

@NetsSeven: “Why is Grisham married to the lead off spot batting .213?! What a joke. If that’s what the analytics are telling you STOP LISTENING…”

@andrew_schug: “Maybe im stupid, but I just dont understand grisham batting leadoff”

@SteveDietrich4: “Lombard in front of Jones yes”

@kidofseph: “Grish’s strength at leadoff was supposed to be that he sees a lot of pitches, but compared to the rest of the team he ranks 8th (6th excluding AJ and AV) by pitches per PA. I’m not sure why a .213 hitter is still leading off when his supposed strength is no longer a strength.”

@Gert4707: “What is Aaron Boone’s obsession with Trent Grisham batting leadoff? lmao”