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New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. Decision Before Mariners Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 04: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees looks on during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will open up a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners in the Bronx.

They most recently lost to the Atlanta Braves by a score of 2-1 (on Sunday at home).

George Lombard Jr. (who batted 7th) finished with one strikeout in four at-bats.

Yankees Make Lombard Jr. Decision

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves is tagged out by George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees as he attempted to steal second base during the tenth inning at Yankee Stadium on August 09, 2026 in New York City.

For Tuesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 8/11 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH H. Ramos LF L. García Jr. 1B J. Chisholm Jr. 2B G. Lombard Jr. SS S. Jones RF R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C R. Weathers SP”

Lombard Jr. has been moved up to the 6th spot in the order on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old rookie made his MLB debut earlier this month.

He comes into the series batting .294 with five hits, two home runs, two RBIs and four runs in five games.

Social Media Reacts To Tuesday’s Lineup

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on August 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about Tuesday’s lineup for the Yankees:

@NetsSeven: “Why is Grisham married to the lead off spot batting .213?! What a joke. If that’s what the analytics are telling you STOP LISTENING…”

@andrew_schug: “Maybe im stupid, but I just dont understand grisham batting leadoff”

@SteveDietrich4: “Lombard in front of Jones yes”

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees celebrates his eighth inning home run against the Atlanta Braves with his teammates in the dugout at Yankee Stadium on August 09, 2026 in New York City

@kidofseph: “Grish’s strength at leadoff was supposed to be that he sees a lot of pitches, but compared to the rest of the team he ranks 8th (6th excluding AJ and AV) by pitches per PA. I’m not sure why a .213 hitter is still leading off when his supposed strength is no longer a strength.”

@Gert4707: “What is Aaron Boone’s obsession with Trent Grisham batting leadoff? lmao”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. Decision Before Mariners Series

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