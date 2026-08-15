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New York Yankees Star George Lombard Jr. Goes Viral For The Wrong Reason

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TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 14: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees is called out at third base after running off the base path in the third inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

George Lombard Jr. has been the talk of the MLB after a very strong start to his career.

That said, the 21-year-old rookie made a big mistake during Friday’s game.

Talkin’ Yanks wrote: “George Lombard Jr. takes too aggressive of a turn and runs into an out”

Social Media Reacts

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees looks on during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying:

Gary Phillips: “A baserunning mistake from George Lombard Jr. there, as he caught on the back-throw at 2B and into a pickle after Trent Grisham singled to RF.”

Gary Sheffield Jr.: “Lombard assumed he was going to third was never happening on a ball hit that hard then picked up the third base coach after rounding the base He’s a rookie so it’s understandable I guess but can’t have it in August Ugh”

@octoberstanton: “This has to be a team thing now because why does every Yankee have 0 IQ on the bases?”

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees looks on during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals in his MLB debut at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@Elon0wnsMe: “Another poor prospect getting cursed and infected by Yankees baseball”

@MVJUDGE: “Classic rookie mistake. But it fits right in with how bad they are on the bases. 3 straight games where they’ve been thrown out and it ends up being costly”

@ronnbidwell: “Genuinely convinced the Yankees do not teach baserunning fundamentals. It’s almost every night at this point.”

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees reacts as he heads to the dugout after the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star George Lombard Jr. Goes Viral For The Wrong Reason

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