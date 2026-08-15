New York Yankees Star George Lombard Jr. Goes Viral For The Wrong Reason

On Friday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

George Lombard Jr. has been the talk of the MLB after a very strong start to his career.

That said, the 21-year-old rookie made a big mistake during Friday’s game.

Talkin’ Yanks wrote: “George Lombard Jr. takes too aggressive of a turn and runs into an out”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

Gary Phillips: “A baserunning mistake from George Lombard Jr. there, as he caught on the back-throw at 2B and into a pickle after Trent Grisham singled to RF.”

Gary Sheffield Jr.: “Lombard assumed he was going to third was never happening on a ball hit that hard then picked up the third base coach after rounding the base He’s a rookie so it’s understandable I guess but can’t have it in August Ugh”

@octoberstanton: “This has to be a team thing now because why does every Yankee have 0 IQ on the bases?”

@Elon0wnsMe: “Another poor prospect getting cursed and infected by Yankees baseball”

@MVJUDGE: “Classic rookie mistake. But it fits right in with how bad they are on the bases. 3 straight games where they’ve been thrown out and it ends up being costly”

@ronnbidwell: “Genuinely convinced the Yankees do not teach baserunning fundamentals. It’s almost every night at this point.”