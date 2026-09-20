Yankees Star George Lombard Jr. Makes Honest Gerrit Cole Statement

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

They are coming off a 5-3 loss on Saturday night.

That said, the series is tied up at 1-1 heading into the finale.

George Lombard Jr. Makes Honest Gerrit Cole Statement

On Friday, Gerrit Cole got the start.

He allowed just two earned runs in 6.0 innings.

After the game, George Lombard Jr. was asked about Cole (via YES Network).

Reporter: “Gerrit won a Cy Young in 2023 when you graduated from high school. What’s it like for you to play behind him?”

Lombard Jr.: “It’s awesome. Yeah. I’ve watched him dominate on the mound for as long as I can remember. It’s really cool to be on the same field as him.”

Looking At Lombard Jr.

Lombard Jr. was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut last month.

The 21-year-old is currently batting .227 with 29 hits, four home runs, 15 RBIs, 19 runs and two stolen bases in 36 games.

Looking At Cole

Cole has been one of the best pitchers in the recent era of baseball.

The former Cy Young Award winner is in the middle of his 6th season pitching for New York.

He has also had stops with the Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Right now, Cole is 9-9 with a 3.63 ERA in 21 starts.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 89-65 record in 154 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 47-33 in 80 games on the road).

On Tuesday, the Yankees will return home to host the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx.