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Yankees Star George Lombard Jr. Makes Honest Gerrit Cole Statement

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 18: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees celebrates while running the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning at Chase Field on September 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

They are coming off a 5-3 loss on Saturday night.

That said, the series is tied up at 1-1 heading into the finale.

George Lombard Jr. Makes Honest Gerrit Cole Statement

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 high fives Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning at Chase Field on September 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

On Friday, Gerrit Cole got the start.

He allowed just two earned runs in 6.0 innings.

After the game, George Lombard Jr. was asked about Cole (via YES Network).

Reporter: “Gerrit won a Cy Young in 2023 when you graduated from high school. What’s it like for you to play behind him?”

Lombard Jr.: “It’s awesome. Yeah. I’ve watched him dominate on the mound for as long as I can remember. It’s really cool to be on the same field as him.”

Looking At Lombard Jr.

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a grand slam against the Colorado Rockies in the third inning at Yankee Stadium on September 09, 2026 in New York City.

Lombard Jr. was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut last month.

The 21-year-old is currently batting .227 with 29 hits, four home runs, 15 RBIs, 19 runs and two stolen bases in 36 games.

Looking At Cole

GettyGerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees laughs before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Cole has been one of the best pitchers in the recent era of baseball.

The former Cy Young Award winner is in the middle of his 6th season pitching for New York.

He has also had stops with the Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Right now, Cole is 9-9 with a 3.63 ERA in 21 starts.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyStarter Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at Chase Field on September 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 89-65 record in 154 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 47-33 in 80 games on the road).

On Tuesday, the Yankees will return home to host the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Yankees Star George Lombard Jr. Makes Honest Gerrit Cole Statement

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