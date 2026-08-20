New York Yankees Star George Lombard Jr. Makes Honest Statement

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees played the second game of their series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

The Yankees clinched a series victory by winning 5-3.

George Lombard Jr. finished with two hits and two RBIs.

Lombard Jr. Meets With Media

After the game, Lombard Jr. met with the media (via YES Network).

He was first asked about his success since debuting earlier this month.

Lombard Jr.: “Yeah, it’s just kind of been able to stick to my same process. Kind of what I’ve done this whole year. Keep preparing and then just like the main focus going out there every single day and try to find a way to win.”

He was then asked about his RBI to give the Yankees the lead in the 8th inning.

Lombard Jr.:”Those are when you’re young, those are always the moments you wish to be in one day. So yeah, obviously you always feel like you want to be up there. You want to be the guy that can just put the team in front or help the team find a way to win. So yeah, it’s just kind of go up there and rely on your preparation and all the work you put in to be up there and just go there and play.”

Looking At Lombard Jr.

Lombard Jr. was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

He is currently batting .318 with 14 hits, two home runs, five RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base in 13 games.

@eyyankees wrote: “The Yankees are 8-5 in the George Lombard Jr. era. He has hit safely in 10 of 13 games. Carrying a slash line of .318/.380/.477 with an .857 OPS so far in his career.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 71-55 record in 126 games.

Following one more game in Baltimore, the Yankees will return home to host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night in the Bronx.