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New York Yankees Star George Lombard Jr. Makes Honest Statement

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 04: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 2-0. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees played the second game of their series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

The Yankees clinched a series victory by winning 5-3.

George Lombard Jr. finished with two hits and two RBIs.

Lombard Jr. Meets With Media

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

After the game, Lombard Jr. met with the media (via YES Network).

He was first asked about his success since debuting earlier this month.

Lombard Jr.: “Yeah, it’s just kind of been able to stick to my same process. Kind of what I’ve done this whole year. Keep preparing and then just like the main focus going out there every single day and try to find a way to win.”

He was then asked about his RBI to give the Yankees the lead in the 8th inning.

Lombard Jr.:”Those are when you’re young, those are always the moments you wish to be in one day. So yeah, obviously you always feel like you want to be up there. You want to be the guy that can just put the team in front or help the team find a way to win. So yeah, it’s just kind of go up there and rely on your preparation and all the work you put in to be up there and just go there and play.”

Looking At Lombard Jr.

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees tries to beat out a throw to first as he grounds out in the fourth inning of an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 16, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Lombard Jr. was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

He is currently batting .318 with 14 hits, two home runs, five RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base in 13 games.

@eyyankees wrote: “The Yankees are 8-5 in the George Lombard Jr. era. He has hit safely in 10 of 13 games. Carrying a slash line of .318/.380/.477 with an .857 OPS so far in his career.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 71-55 record in 126 games.

Following one more game in Baltimore, the Yankees will return home to host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star George Lombard Jr. Makes Honest Statement

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