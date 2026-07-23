Latest George Lombard Jr. Decision Leads To New York Yankees Speculation

On Thursday, the New York Yankees have the day off following a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates (at home).

They won 2-0 on Wednesday night (and took two out of three games from the Pirates).

Latest George Lombard Jr. Decision Leads To Speculation

UPDATE: Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reported the latest.

Kirschner wrote: “It is just a day off for George Lombard Jr., I am told”

Despite the Yankees being off, their Triple-A affiliate (SWB RailRiders) will be in action against the Syracuse Mets.

When the team announced their lineup, many people noticed that George Lombard Jr. was not starting.

Here’s what people were saying:

Ryan Garcia: “George Lombard Jr. is not in the lineup today for the Scranton RailRiders. No word yet on whether this is due to him being promoted to MLB or not, but as we reported this afternoon, club officials have been seriously discussing the possibility.”

Max Greenfield: “George Lombard Jr. is not in the lineup tonight. Lots of rumblings the last few days that he could debut in Philly. Could be nothing, could be something.”

Max Mannis: “The timing really is perfect now (or soon) for a Lombard call-up. He’s taken a couple weeks to adjust offensively at each level of the minors, so getting the call now gives him time to settle in before September/October. And if he balls out right away, it gives the Yankees a LOT of leverage in trade talks since it removes the need for an infielder or a righty bat.”

@cai_rogers7: “It appears George Lombard Jr. is not in tonight’s Scranton lineup… Could it be him heading to Philly for his MLB debut, or could we find out it’s just a normal old “rest day” ? I know that we are all hoping and praying for his Major League debut 🙏”

Lombard Jr. was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

The 21-year-old is in the middle of his first season playing in Triple-A.

Talkin’ Yanks wrote: “George Lombard Jr. is 11-for-20 with three homers, three doubles and five walks in six Minor League games since returning from a month on the injured list In 68 games this year he has a .281 average, .407 on-base and .502 slug The shortstop is #20 on MLB’s Top 100 prospects”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 57-45 record in 102 games.

They will visit the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.