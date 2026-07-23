Hi, Subscriber

Latest George Lombard Jr. Decision Leads To New York Yankees Speculation

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 25: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees runs to second base on a two-run double in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals during a Grapefruit League spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 25, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Yankees have the day off following a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates (at home).

They won 2-0 on Wednesday night (and took two out of three games from the Pirates).

Latest George Lombard Jr. Decision Leads To Speculation

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees hits a two-run double in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals during a Grapefruit League spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 25, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

UPDATE: Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reported the latest. 

Kirschner wrote: “It is just a day off for George Lombard Jr., I am told”

Despite the Yankees being off, their Triple-A affiliate (SWB RailRiders) will be in action against the Syracuse Mets.

When the team announced their lineup, many people noticed that George Lombard Jr. was not starting.

Here’s what people were saying:

Ryan Garcia: “George Lombard Jr. is not in the lineup today for the Scranton RailRiders. No word yet on whether this is due to him being promoted to MLB or not, but as we reported this afternoon, club officials have been seriously discussing the possibility.”

Max Greenfield: “George Lombard Jr. is not in the lineup tonight. Lots of rumblings the last few days that he could debut in Philly. Could be nothing, could be something.”

Max Mannis: “The timing really is perfect now (or soon) for a Lombard call-up. He’s taken a couple weeks to adjust offensively at each level of the minors, so getting the call now gives him time to settle in before September/October. And if he balls out right away, it gives the Yankees a LOT of leverage in trade talks since it removes the need for an infielder or a righty bat.”

@cai_rogers7: “It appears George Lombard Jr. is not in tonight’s Scranton lineup… Could it be him heading to Philly for his MLB debut, or could we find out it’s just a normal old “rest day” ? I know that we are all hoping and praying for his Major League debut 🙏”

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees prepares to field against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning of the spring training baseball game at BayCare Ballpark on March 1, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida.

Lombard Jr. was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

The 21-year-old is in the middle of his first season playing in Triple-A.

Talkin’ Yanks wrote: “George Lombard Jr. is 11-for-20 with three homers, three doubles and five walks in six Minor League games since returning from a month on the injured list In 68 games this year he has a .281 average, .407 on-base and .502 slug The shortstop is #20 on MLB’s Top 100 prospects”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 57-45 record in 102 games.

They will visit the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Latest George Lombard Jr. Decision Leads To New York Yankees Speculation

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x