Longtime New York Yankees Pitcher Announced Retirement After 10 MLB Seasons

The New York Yankees are currently at home for the offseason.

They got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

Game 3 was lost on their home field by a score of 4-3 (on October 7).

Longtime New York Yankees Pitcher Confirms Retirement

Recently, a former Yankees pitcher announced his retirement from the MLB.

Chad Green (who did not pitch in 2026) confirmed the news in an interview with Randy Olson of AreaSports.net.

Olson: “Well, here you are in your mid-30s. You’re retired from Major League Baseball. So what are you doing with yourself now? You have any aspirations of doing anything else? Maybe any coaching or anything like that? I know you got three kids… Probably keep you real busy.”

Green: “Well, I mean, nothing yet. I mean, I officially just called it quits in April, early April. I was still throwing and stuff once I got designated last year. I was still kind of working out and throwing and getting ready just in case an offer was worth it and something that I could leave and go do. But nothing really materialized… I really only called it quits in April. So it really hasn’t been that long since I’ve been officially checked out of it. So, you know, just spending time with the kids and we’ll see down the road. I’m not sure.”

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Green (who is 35) has been a free agent for over a year, but he officially confirmed the news that he has called it quits from the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3, 2025): “Toronto Blue Jays released RHP Chad Green.”

Looking At His Time In The Bronx

Green was picked in the 11th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Yankees.

During the 2017 season, Green went 5-0 with a 1.83 ERA in 40 games.

Green’s Toronto Stint

Green pitched the final three seasons of his career for the Toronto Blue Jays.

He went 4-6 with a 3.21 ERA in 53 games during the 2024 season.