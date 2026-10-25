Hi, Subscriber

Longtime New York Yankees Pitcher Announced Retirement After 10 MLB Seasons

  • 330 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: Chad Green #57 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are currently at home for the offseason.

They got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

Game 3 was lost on their home field by a score of 4-3 (on October 7).

Longtime New York Yankees Pitcher Confirms Retirement

GettyChad Green #57 of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Recently, a former Yankees pitcher announced his retirement from the MLB.

Chad Green (who did not pitch in 2026) confirmed the news in an interview with Randy Olson of AreaSports.net.

Olson: “Well, here you are in your mid-30s. You’re retired from Major League Baseball. So what are you doing with yourself now? You have any aspirations of doing anything else? Maybe any coaching or anything like that? I know you got three kids… Probably keep you real busy.”

Green: “Well, I mean, nothing yet. I mean, I officially just called it quits in April, early April. I was still throwing and stuff once I got designated last year. I was still kind of working out and throwing and getting ready just in case an offer was worth it and something that I could leave and go do. But nothing really materialized… I really only called it quits in April. So it really hasn’t been that long since I’ve been officially checked out of it. So, you know, just spending time with the kids and we’ll see down the road. I’m not sure.”

Green (who is 35) has been a free agent for over a year, but he officially confirmed the news that he has called it quits from the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3, 2025): “Toronto Blue Jays released RHP Chad Green.”

Looking At His Time In The Bronx

GettyChad Green #57 of the New York Yankees reacts as he throws to first for an out during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on June 28, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Green was picked in the 11th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Yankees.

During the 2017 season, Green went 5-0 with a 1.83 ERA in 40 games.

Green’s Toronto Stint

GettyTyler Heineman #55 of the Toronto Blue Jays and Chad Green #57 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate their win against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on July 24, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

Green pitched the final three seasons of his career for the Toronto Blue Jays.

He went 4-6 with a 3.21 ERA in 53 games during the 2024 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Longtime New York Yankees Pitcher Announced Retirement After 10 MLB Seasons

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Yankees News

More Heavy on Yankees News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x