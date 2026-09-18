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New York Yankees Quickly Lose 5-Year MLB Player Before Diamondbacks Series

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Milwaukee Brewers v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 27: Oswaldo Cabrera #95 of the New York Yankees in action against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium on March 27, 2025 in New York City. New York Yankees defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Oswaldo Cabrera era in New York has officially come to an end. The Cincinnati Reds claimed the utilityman off waivers from the New York Yankees on Friday.

The Yankees wrote on X: Earlier today, INF/OF Oswaldo Cabrera was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds.

The Yankees designated Cabrera for assignment on Wednesday to make room for right-hander Clarke Schmidt on the 40-man roster.

New York Yankees Lose Oswaldo Cabrera to Cincinnati Reds

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 01: Oswaldo Cabrera #95 of the New York Yankees throws to first base during the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Cabrera, 27, has been with the Yankees organization since signing a minor-league contract in 2015.

Cabrera made his MLB debut in 2022.

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 21: Oswaldo Cabrera #95 of the New York Yankees reacts at bat during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 21, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 5-3. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Cabrera appeared in 44 games with new York in 2022, 115 in 2023, 109 in 2024, 34 in 2025 and three in 2026.

With the Yankees, Cabrera played every position except for catcher.

New York Yankees v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 03: Oswaldo Cabrera #95 of the New York Yankees singles in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on September 03, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

In his five big-league seasons, Cabrera has posted 1.7 bWAR and a .635 OPS with 20 home runs and 95 RBI.

The utilityman went 3-for-34 over 15 playoff games with New York.

Social Media Reacts to Reds Claiming Oswaldo Cabrera

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 25: Oswaldo Cabrera #95 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout before the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on April 25, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

@Yankees: A fantastic teammate, and an even better human being. For your energy, kindness, & infectious smile… Thank you, Oswaldo

@JackCurryYES: Oswaldo Cabrera, who is as kind and as gracious as any baseball player I’ve covered, is headed to the Reds. Best of luck to a versatile player and a gem of a human being.

@AlfreAlvarez3: BREAKING: I’m happy to share to you all that Oswaldo Cabrera is heading to the Cincinnati Reds. A class act of a human being, a very useful player that can play everywhere and be one of the most beloved by fans and teammates. The Reds will be happy they make this decision

@Mdestefano14: This one hurts. We love you, Oswaldo

New York Yankees Right Now

New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 14: Members of the New York Yankees celebrate clinching a berth in the playoffs after defeating the Minnesota Twins 8-3 at Target Field on September 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Yankees are coming off a 2-1 series victory over the Minnesota Twins. The Twins won the series finale after the Yankees won the first two games of the series.

New York is the first AL Wild Card team with an 88-64 record. The club has already clinched a postseason berth.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Quickly Lose 5-Year MLB Player Before Diamondbacks Series

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