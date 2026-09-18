New York Yankees Quickly Lose 5-Year MLB Player Before Diamondbacks Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 27: Oswaldo Cabrera #95 of the New York Yankees in action against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium on March 27, 2025 in New York City. New York Yankees defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Cabrera appeared in 44 games with new York in 2022, 115 in 2023, 109 in 2024, 34 in 2025 and three in 2026.
With the Yankees, Cabrera played every position except for catcher.
In his five big-league seasons, Cabrera has posted 1.7 bWAR and a .635 OPS with 20 home runs and 95 RBI.
The utilityman went 3-for-34 over 15 playoff games with New York.
Social Media Reacts to Reds Claiming Oswaldo Cabrera
@Yankees: A fantastic teammate, and an even better human being. For your energy, kindness, & infectious smile… Thank you, Oswaldo
@JackCurryYES: Oswaldo Cabrera, who is as kind and as gracious as any baseball player I’ve covered, is headed to the Reds. Best of luck to a versatile player and a gem of a human being.
@AlfreAlvarez3: BREAKING: I’m happy to share to you all that Oswaldo Cabrera is heading to the Cincinnati Reds. A class act of a human being, a very useful player that can play everywhere and be one of the most beloved by fans and teammates. The Reds will be happy they make this decision
The Yankees are coming off a 2-1 series victory over the Minnesota Twins. The Twins won the series finale after the Yankees won the first two games of the series.
New York is the first AL Wild Card team with an 88-64 record. The club has already clinched a postseason berth.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The New York Yankees lost a five-year MLB player ahead of their upcoming series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
New York Yankees Quickly Lose 5-Year MLB Player Before Diamondbacks Series