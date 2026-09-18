New York Yankees Quickly Lose 5-Year MLB Player Before Diamondbacks Series

The Oswaldo Cabrera era in New York has officially come to an end. The Cincinnati Reds claimed the utilityman off waivers from the New York Yankees on Friday.

The Yankees wrote on X: Earlier today, INF/OF Oswaldo Cabrera was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds.

The Yankees designated Cabrera for assignment on Wednesday to make room for right-hander Clarke Schmidt on the 40-man roster.

New York Yankees Lose Oswaldo Cabrera to Cincinnati Reds

Cabrera, 27, has been with the Yankees organization since signing a minor-league contract in 2015.

Cabrera made his MLB debut in 2022.

Cabrera appeared in 44 games with new York in 2022, 115 in 2023, 109 in 2024, 34 in 2025 and three in 2026.

With the Yankees, Cabrera played every position except for catcher.

In his five big-league seasons, Cabrera has posted 1.7 bWAR and a .635 OPS with 20 home runs and 95 RBI.

The utilityman went 3-for-34 over 15 playoff games with New York.

Social Media Reacts to Reds Claiming Oswaldo Cabrera

@Yankees: A fantastic teammate, and an even better human being. For your energy, kindness, & infectious smile… Thank you, Oswaldo

@JackCurryYES: Oswaldo Cabrera, who is as kind and as gracious as any baseball player I’ve covered, is headed to the Reds. Best of luck to a versatile player and a gem of a human being.

@AlfreAlvarez3: BREAKING: I’m happy to share to you all that Oswaldo Cabrera is heading to the Cincinnati Reds. A class act of a human being, a very useful player that can play everywhere and be one of the most beloved by fans and teammates. The Reds will be happy they make this decision

@Mdestefano14: This one hurts. We love you, Oswaldo

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are coming off a 2-1 series victory over the Minnesota Twins. The Twins won the series finale after the Yankees won the first two games of the series.

New York is the first AL Wild Card team with an 88-64 record. The club has already clinched a postseason berth.