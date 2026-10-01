New York Yankees Predicted to Sign Phillies 4-Time All-Star in Bold Move

The New York Yankees are currently playing their AL Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox after a strong regular season.

Given how this campaign has gone for the Yankees, it would not be surprising if they are aggressive in free agency this offseason. Because of this, they are now already being connected to one of this year’s top pending unrestricted free agents.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Nicholas Nathanson predicted that the Yankees will end up signing Philadelphia Phillies star infielder Luis Arraez in free agency this winter.

“It’s no secret the Yankees need a new second baseman. Jazz Chisholm Jr., set to enter free agency as an unrestricted free agent, has struggled to get his bat going all year. There are a number of talented second basemen set to hit the market,” Nathanson wrote. “With positional fit no longer an issue, bringing in Arraez could revamp a Yankees lineup that currently ranks in the bottom five in batting average.”

If the Yankees end up not re-signing Chisholm this offseason, it would make all the sense in the world for them to sign Arraez. He would have the potential to provide their roster with a massive boost if signed.

Looking at Arraez

Arraez had another excellent regular season in 2026. In 151 games split between the San Francisco Giants and Phillies, he recorded four home runs, 43 RBI, and an impressive .310 batting average. He also had a .324 batting average in 105 games for the Giants before being traded to Philadelphia at the deadline. This was also good enough for him to make the All-Star Game for the fourth time in his career.

It is no secret that Arraez is an elite contact hitter, which could grab New York’s attention. He is a three-time Batting Title winner after all and has been a Silver Slugger twice. He has also had a .310 batting average or better in six out of his eight MLB seasons, so he has been remarkably consistent.

With all of this, it would make a ton of sense for the Yankees to make a serious run at Arraez this offseason. It will be intriguing to see if they do just that.

Yankees Won’t Be the Only Team Interested in Arraez

With Arraez having a great resume and being one of this year’s top pending unrestricted free agents, he is going to be a popular target if he hits the market. Due to this, New York will have a lot of competition if they pursue him.

Yet, with the Yankees needing another star infielder, it would make sense if they made Arraez a top target this offseason. The fit looks good on paper, so it will be interesting to see if they can land him.