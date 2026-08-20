New York Yankees Announce Luis Garcia Jr. Change During Orioles Series

The New York Yankees have won each of their first two games against the Baltimore Orioles and will be looking to sweep the series on Thursday night.

While the Yankees are coming off back-to-back wins against the Orioles, they are making some changes to their lineup in the series finale. This includes with star slugger Luis Garcia Jr, as he will be in a different spot in the batting order.

Yankees’ Luis Garcia Jr. Batting Fourth Against the Orioles

Garcia will be batting in a new spot in Thursday’s game, as he will be the Yankees’ cleanup hitter. This comes after he batted third for the Yankees in their most recent game against Baltimore.

With Garcia now batting fourth against the Orioles, Heliot Ramos is moving up to third in New York’s batting order. This comes after he was in the cleanup spot for New York against the Orioles in their last game. With this, Ramos and Garcia are simply switching spots.

Here is the Yankees’ full batting order for their upcoming game against the Orioles.

Trent Grisham CF

Ben Rice DH

Heliot Ramos LF

Luis Garcia Jr. 1B

Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B

George Lombard Jr. SS

Spencer Jones RF

Austin Wells C

Jose Caballero 3B

Garcia Still Adjusting With the Yankees

The Yankees acquired Garcia from the Washington Nationals at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, and it is fair to say that he is still getting used to playing for the American League East team. The seven-year veteran has struggled since his arrival, as he has one home run, three RBI, and a .216 batting average in 13 games. This is after he had 23 home runs, 76 RBI, and a .283 batting average with the Nationals before the trade.

Overall, Garcia is still looking to break out for the Yankees, and this series finale against the Orioles offers him a golden opportunity to. It will be interesting to see if hitting fourth for New York gives him the spark to have a big performance.