New York Yankees Announce Luis Garcia Jr. Decision Before Orioles Series

The New York Yankees avoided being swept by the Toronto Blue Jays in their series finale on Sunday. This is because New York defeated the Blue Jays by a 4-3 final score. Now, the Yankees will be looking to build off this win by defeating the Baltimore Orioles in their series opener on Tuesday.

The Yankees are making some changes to their lineup for their upcoming game against the Orioles. Among the players who will be in a new spot is slugger Luis Garcia Jr.

Luis Garcia Jr. Batting Fourth for the Yankees Against Orioles

After batting second for the Yankees against the Blue Jays on Sunday, Garcia will now be switching to the cleanup spot against the Orioles. This is not the only change for Garcia, too, as he will be back at first base after being New York’s DH against Toronto.

With Garcia moving to fourth in the Yankees’ lineup, Ben Rice will be batting second for New York against the Orioles. He will also be New York’s DH against Baltimore.

Here is the Yankees’ full batting order for their series opener against the Orioles.

Trent Grisham CF

Ben Rice DH

Heliot Ramos LF

Luis Garcia Jr. 1B

Spencer Jones RF

Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B

George Lombard Jr. SS

Ryan McMahon 3B

Austin Wells C

Carlos Rodon will be back on the mound for the Yankees as their starting pitcher against the Orioles.

Garcia Looking to Heat Up for the Yankees

Garcia has had trouble heating up for the Yankees since being acquired from the Washington Nationals at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. In 11 games with New York since the trade, he has recorded one home run, three RBI, and a .238 batting average. This is after he posted 23 home runs, 76 RBI, and a .283 batting average in 104 games with Washington before the trade.

With that, it is clear that Garcia has the potential to make more of an impact with his power. Let’s see if he can do just that against the Orioles after being moved to the cleanup spot in their lineup.