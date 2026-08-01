Yankees Linked to Nationals’ 23-Home Run Star Slugger

The New York Yankees need to be watched incredibly closely between now and the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. With the Yankees currently sporting a 62-48 record and at the top of the American League Wild Card standings, it is clear that they are going to be buyers.

The Yankees have a handful of roster needs that they should be looking to address by the trade deadline. One of them is adding another impactful hitter, especially when noting that both Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger are currently sidelined due to injuries.

Now, the Yankees are being connected to an intriguing infielder who is in the middle of a career year.

According to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman, the Yankees have trade interest in Washington Nationals infielder Luis Garcia Jr.

“This is a time of year when the Yankees, like many teams, make sure that they canvas the whole market and know what is available,” Sherman wrote. “But that they have inquired on Luis García Jr. of the Nationals, according to two sources, accentuates how badly they are pursuing offense.”

With the Yankees needing more offense, it is understandable that they have an interest in Garcia. He would have the potential to provide their lineup with a nice boost, as he is in the middle of an excellent season offensively for the Nationals.

Nationals’ Luis Garcia Jr. Would Give the Yankees Another Strong Hitter to Work With

When looking at the numbers that Garcia is putting together this season, he would have the potential to provide New York’s lineup with some serious pop. In 103 games this campaign with the Nationals, he has set new career highs with 23 home runs and 76 RBI. He also has 100 hits and a .283 batting average on the season, so he is making an impact with his contact hitting, too.

If the Yankees acquired Garcia and he continued to put up numbers like these in New York, he would certainly provide the Yankees’ offense with some much-needed help. Because of this, it is not difficult to understand why New York is kicking tires on the seven-year veteran.

If the Yankees landed him, he would have the potential to be a strong fit in the middle portion of their lineup. This would certainly make the Yankees’ offense more difficult to go up against while their top stars are sidelined.

Yankees Trading for Garcia Could Be Worth the Risk

While the Yankees have interest in Garcia, Sherman noted that the Nationals slugger is not the best fit because their top need is a high-impact right-handed batter.

“García is no natural fit for these Yankees. He is left-handed at a time when the greatest need is right-handed,” Sherman wrote. “But the Yankees desperately need offense and García can find at-bats between first base and DH, especially against righties.”

Although Garcia would not address the Yankees’ biggest roster need, he would still undoubtedly provide them with plenty more offense. He has taken his game to a new level this season and is performing like a legitimate star.

With this and Garcia being under team control through next season, he would be a fascinating pickup for a Yankees club that is looking to win it all. This remains the case even if the Yankees would likely need to give up a lot to get him.