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Luis Garcia Jr. Sends Out 1-Word Post After New York Yankees Debut

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 03: Luis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the St. Louis Cardinals in the Bronx.

They lost Monday’s opener by a score of 13-7.

Luis Garcia Jr. made his Yankees debut, finishing with two hits (including one home run).

Garcia Jr. Sends Out 1-Word Post After Yankees Debut

GettyLuis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 03, 2026 in New York City.

Following the game, Garcia Jr. made a post to Instagram.

Garcia Jr.’s post had over 27,000 likes in five hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@itsjust_cmc: “Welcome HOME WHERE YOU BELONG 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

@josecaballeroglazer: “Aye man welcome to the Bronx, we hope you have fun here 🙏🏻”

@bronxbomberbuzz: “Future Yankee legend right here”

GettyLuis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 03, 2026 in New York City.

@j.apple99: “Welcome to the Bronx goat”

@mckiller_114: “Your gonna Hit even more homers in the Bronx you’re a superstar!!”

Looking At Garcia Jr.

GettyLuis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 03, 2026 in New York City.

Garcia Jr. had spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals.

He is in the middle of a very solid year.

Right now, the 26-year-old is batting .285 with 103 hits, 24 home runs, 78 RBIs, 49 runs and four stolen bases in 105 games.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on Sunday: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired infielder Luis García Jr. from the Washington Nationals in exchange for right-handed pitchers Jake Bird, Yovanny Cruz, Jack Cebert and Ben Grable.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyLuis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees prepares to field a ground ball during the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 03, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 63-50 record in 113 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 26-24 in 50 games at home).

Following two more games with the Cardinals, the Yankees will host the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Luis Garcia Jr. Sends Out 1-Word Post After New York Yankees Debut

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