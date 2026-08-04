Luis Garcia Jr. Sends Out 1-Word Post After New York Yankees Debut

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the St. Louis Cardinals in the Bronx.

They lost Monday’s opener by a score of 13-7.

Luis Garcia Jr. made his Yankees debut, finishing with two hits (including one home run).

Garcia Jr. Sends Out 1-Word Post After Yankees Debut

Following the game, Garcia Jr. made a post to Instagram.

Garcia Jr.’s post had over 27,000 likes in five hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@itsjust_cmc: “Welcome HOME WHERE YOU BELONG 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

@josecaballeroglazer: “Aye man welcome to the Bronx, we hope you have fun here 🙏🏻”

@bronxbomberbuzz: “Future Yankee legend right here”

@j.apple99: “Welcome to the Bronx goat”

@mckiller_114: “Your gonna Hit even more homers in the Bronx you’re a superstar!!”

Looking At Garcia Jr.

Garcia Jr. had spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals.

He is in the middle of a very solid year.

Right now, the 26-year-old is batting .285 with 103 hits, 24 home runs, 78 RBIs, 49 runs and four stolen bases in 105 games.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on Sunday: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired infielder Luis García Jr. from the Washington Nationals in exchange for right-handed pitchers Jake Bird, Yovanny Cruz, Jack Cebert and Ben Grable.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 63-50 record in 113 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 26-24 in 50 games at home).

Following two more games with the Cardinals, the Yankees will host the Atlanta Braves on Friday.