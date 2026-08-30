New York Yankees Suddenly Call Up 28-Year-Old Pitcher During Red Sox Series

The New York Yankees finish off their series against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. They will be looking to end it on a high note after winning two out of the three first games of it.

Yet, as the Yankees prepare for their series finale against the Red Sox, they have made a notable call-up.

New York Yankees Call Up Luis Gil From Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

The Yankees have announced that they have called up pitcher Luis Gil from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In addition, the Yankees shared that Yerry de los Santos has been optioned to Triple-A.

Gil getting called back up to the Yankees’ major league roster is certainly notable. The 28-year-old memorably won the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year, where he posted a 15-7 record and a 3.50 ERA in 29 games.

Since then, Gil has only made 15 appearances at the major league level with New York over the last two seasons, primarily due to injury trouble. Yet, he is now getting his latest opportunity with New York and will be looking to take advantage of it.

Looking at Gil’s 2026 Season With the Yankees So Far

Gil has made four appearances this season for New York, where he has posted a 1-2 record, a 6.05 ERA, and nine strikeouts. His most recent appearance with the Yankees was back in April, where he allowed six earned runs on five hits in four innings pitched.

In six minor league games this season split between High-A and Triple-A since returning from injury, Gil has posted a 1-0 record, a 2.25 ERA, and 15 strikeouts. Overall, he has been solid in the minors this season and will now be looking to translate that over to the majors again after landing this latest call-up.