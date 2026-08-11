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New York Yankees Announce Luis Gil News Before Mariners Series

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World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees - Game 3
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Luis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees speaks to the media during a press conference beforep laying the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are set to begin a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Ahead of the series opener against the Mariners, the Yankees announced a major update on right-handed pitcher Luis Gil.

New York Yankees Reveal Luis Gil News Before Mariners Series

New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 12: Starting pitcher Luis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees delivers the baseball in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 12, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

MLB.com wrote (Aug. 11): “Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders sent RHP Luis Gil on a rehab assignment to Hudson Valley Renegades.”

Gil began the year with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Yankees recalled him on April 10.

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees - Game 3

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Luis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees speaks to the media during a press conference beforep laying the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

New York sent Gil back to Triple-A after he posted a 6.05 ERA in 19 1/3 innings across four starts with the Yankees.

On May 8, the Yankees placed Gil, 28, on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Now he is finally returning to in-game action.

Looking at New York Yankees RHP Luis Gil

Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 18: Luis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on September 18, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Gil signed a minor-league deal with the Minnesota Twins in 2015 out of the Dominican Republic.

Minnesota traded Gil to the Yankees for outfielder Jake Cave on March 16, 2018.

Gil made six starts in 2021 and one in 2022 for the Yankees. After spending the 2023 season in the minors, he finally had his full rookie season with New York in 2024.

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 03: Luis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees reacts after getting the last out of the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on August 03, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Gil immediately looked like a star for the Yankees. He posted a 3.50 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP and 171 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings across 29 starts en route to being named the American League Rookie of the Year.

Unfortunately, he made just 11 starts in 2025 due to injuries. He recorded a 3.32 ERA in 57 innings that season.

This season has been an absolute disaster for Gil. Between spending time in the minors and on the IL, Gil doesn’t look like the 2024 version of himself anymore.

Despite his past success, Gil has always struggled with control. He led MLB in walks (77) during his Rookie of the Year season. He has allowed 142 free passes over 261 1/3 career innings in the majors.

It’ll be interesting to see if Gil pitches for the Yankees again this year. It’s doubtful there will be a spot for him in the rotation unless injuries force the team to do so, but he could make an impact out of the bullpen.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Announce Luis Gil News Before Mariners Series

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