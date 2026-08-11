New York Yankees Announce Luis Gil News Before Mariners Series

The New York Yankees are set to begin a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Ahead of the series opener against the Mariners, the Yankees announced a major update on right-handed pitcher Luis Gil.

New York Yankees Reveal Luis Gil News Before Mariners Series

MLB.com wrote (Aug. 11): “Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders sent RHP Luis Gil on a rehab assignment to Hudson Valley Renegades.”

Gil began the year with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Yankees recalled him on April 10.

New York sent Gil back to Triple-A after he posted a 6.05 ERA in 19 1/3 innings across four starts with the Yankees.

On May 8, the Yankees placed Gil, 28, on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Now he is finally returning to in-game action.

Looking at New York Yankees RHP Luis Gil

Gil signed a minor-league deal with the Minnesota Twins in 2015 out of the Dominican Republic.

Minnesota traded Gil to the Yankees for outfielder Jake Cave on March 16, 2018.

Gil made six starts in 2021 and one in 2022 for the Yankees. After spending the 2023 season in the minors, he finally had his full rookie season with New York in 2024.

Gil immediately looked like a star for the Yankees. He posted a 3.50 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP and 171 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings across 29 starts en route to being named the American League Rookie of the Year.

Unfortunately, he made just 11 starts in 2025 due to injuries. He recorded a 3.32 ERA in 57 innings that season.

This season has been an absolute disaster for Gil. Between spending time in the minors and on the IL, Gil doesn’t look like the 2024 version of himself anymore.

Despite his past success, Gil has always struggled with control. He led MLB in walks (77) during his Rookie of the Year season. He has allowed 142 free passes over 261 1/3 career innings in the majors.

It’ll be interesting to see if Gil pitches for the Yankees again this year. It’s doubtful there will be a spot for him in the rotation unless injuries force the team to do so, but he could make an impact out of the bullpen.