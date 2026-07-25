New York Yankees Announced Luis Gil News During Phillies Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Luis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees speaks to the media during a press conference beforep laying the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
The Yankees won the first game by a score of 1-0 on Friday.
New York Yankees Announced Luis Gil News
GettyLuis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on April 10, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida.
During their series with the Phillies, the Yankees announced an update on Luis Gil.
MLB.com wrote (on July 25): “Has been facing hitters at Tampa complex as of July 25. Placed on IL while pitching with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”
According to the site he is expected to return in August or September.
GettyLuis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 15, 2026 in New York City. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.
Gil had been in Triple-A at the time of the injury.
That said, he has appeared in four games for the Yankees this season.
The 28-year-old went 1-2 with a 6.05 ERA.
Looking At Gil
GettyLuis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on April 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas.
Gil has spent five seasons in the MLB (all with the Yankees).
In 2024, he won the American League Rookie of The Year Award.
Over 51 starts, Gil has gone 21-11 with a 3.68 ERA.
GettyLuis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 18, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
While Gil has struggled this year, he is still a very notable pitcher within their organization.
Looking At The Yankees Right Now
GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees in action during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The Yankees have had a solid year as the second-place team in the American League East with a 58-45 record in 103 games.
They are 2.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays (who are in first).
Following their series with the Phillies, the Yankees will remain on the road to visit the Chicago White Sox on Monday night at Rate Field.
On the road, they have gone 32-22 in 54 games.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Saturday night, the New York Yankees are playing the second game of their series with the Phillies in Philadelphia.The Yankees won the first game by a score of 1-0 on Friday.New York Yankees Announced Luis Gil NewsDuring their series with the Phillies, the Yankees announced an update on Luis Gil.MLB.com wrote (on July 25): […]
New York Yankees Announced Luis Gil News During Phillies Series