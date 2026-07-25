New York Yankees Announced Luis Gil News During Phillies Series

On Saturday night, the New York Yankees are playing the second game of their series with the Phillies in Philadelphia.

The Yankees won the first game by a score of 1-0 on Friday.

New York Yankees Announced Luis Gil News

During their series with the Phillies, the Yankees announced an update on Luis Gil.

MLB.com wrote (on July 25): “Has been facing hitters at Tampa complex as of July 25. Placed on IL while pitching with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

According to the site he is expected to return in August or September.

Gil had been in Triple-A at the time of the injury.

That said, he has appeared in four games for the Yankees this season.

The 28-year-old went 1-2 with a 6.05 ERA.

Looking At Gil

Gil has spent five seasons in the MLB (all with the Yankees).

In 2024, he won the American League Rookie of The Year Award.

Over 51 starts, Gil has gone 21-11 with a 3.68 ERA.

While Gil has struggled this year, he is still a very notable pitcher within their organization.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have had a solid year as the second-place team in the American League East with a 58-45 record in 103 games.

They are 2.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays (who are in first).

Following their series with the Phillies, the Yankees will remain on the road to visit the Chicago White Sox on Monday night at Rate Field.

On the road, they have gone 32-22 in 54 games.