Yankees Trade Proposal Sends 22-Year-Old Utilityman to NY in 3-Player Deal

The New York Yankees have hit a rough patch after starting off the season strong. After starting the season 49-21 the Yankees had the best record in baseball on June 12. However, they are 7-18 since. The Yankees could be looking for infield upgrades at the July 30 trade deadline. A trade proposal from Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller brings utilityman Luis Rengifo from the Los Angeles Angels to New York.

Miller proposed this three-player deal that lands Rengifo in the Bronx:

Yankees receive: infielder Luis Rengifo

Angels receive: right-handed pitcher Jack Neely and right-handed pitcher Will Warren

Warren is the organization’s No. 7 prospect. Neely is the No. 24 prospect.

“Both are currently pitching in Triple-A. Warren is the more highly touted of the two, but has struggled mightily this season with a 6.64 ERA in 80 innings of work. Neely has serious closer potential, averaging 14.4 K/9 throughout his time in the minors,” wrote Miller. “Could be a big win in the long run for the Angels, but it’s a relatively small price for the Yankees to pay to get another hitter who can actually get on base with some regularity.” Rengifo Would Give the Yankees’ Offense a Boost When listing out infield options for the Yankees, Miller mentioned former Yankee Isiah Kiner-Falefa. However, Kiner-Falefa’s two-year, $15 million contract might make Rengifo a better option. He is just as versatile as Kiner-Falefa defensively. Rengifo has made starts at third base, second base and shortstop this season. Not to mention, he has been great at the plate as well. “Luis Rengifo has that same flexibility, though, is less expensive ($4.4M salary this season) and is hitting even better than IKF with a .315 batting average,” wrote Miller. “If the Yankees are after a utilityman, it’ll probably be the one from the Angels.” Rengifo is slashing .315/.358/.442 in 69 games this season. Unfortunately, he is currently on the injured list. The Angels placed him on the 10-day injured list on July 5. “Rengifo injured his wrist on a swing on [July 3] in Oakland and underwent an MRI exam early Friday that revealed the inflammation,” MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger wrote. “It’s still unclear how long he’ll be out just yet, but it’s a blow for Rengifo and the Angels.” However, Rengifo is progressing nicely and could be back soon. “Luis Rengifo (wrist) said he was diagnosed with only inflammation after visiting a hand specialist yesterday. Said it was good news,” Bollinger wrote on X on July 9. “He’s wearing a hand brace and said he already is feeling better but hasn’t tested it out yet.”

Yankees Need Infield Help

When outlining positions of need, Miller noted the Yankees could use help in the bullpen or another outfielder. The Yankees’ offensive struggles have continued for about a month, but “third base has been a disaster for the Yankees for much more than a month,” wrote Miller.

“Oswaldo Cabrera started out hot, batting .303 and slugging .500 in his first 18 games. But since April 22, both he and DJ LeMahieu have hit precisely .206 with a combined two home runs in 277 plate appearances.”