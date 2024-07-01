Yankees ‘Outrageous’ Trade Pitch Adds $50 Million Slugger For Verdugo, Prospects

Well, this would be a doozy. We’re officially in MLB trade deadline month, which means the trade projections and predictions will continue to heat up, and with the Yankees intent on making a go at the World Series this year, it’s a safe bet to assume they will feature prominently in deal discussions.

At Bleacher Report, the Yankees are tops in an intricate three-way deal that would see the team add slugging outfielder Luis Robert from the White Sox while giving up Alex Verdugo and two of their top up-and-coming prospects.

In an article titled, “8 Outrageous Trades to Shake Up the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline,” writer Kerry Miller proposes a deal among the Yankees, White Sox and Brewers that would give the Yankees the extra outfield bat they covet in Robert—but at a steep price.

Here’s how Miller lays it out:

Chicago White Sox Receive: OF Jasson Domínguez (NYY No. 1 prospect), C Jeferson Quero (MIL No. 2 prospect), IF Tyler Black (MIL No. 3 prospect), RHP Chase Hampton (NYY No. 4 prospect), SS Cooper Pratt (MIL No. 9 prospect), LHP Brock Selvidge (NYY No. 10 prospect)

New York Yankees Receive: OF Luis Robert Jr. (from CHW), LHP Hoby Milner (from MIL)

Milwaukee Brewers Receive: LHP Garrett Crochet (from CHW), OF Alex Verdugo (from NYY)

Yankees Would ‘Instantly Upgrade’

It would be quite a haul for the White Sox, but it’s an awful lot for the Yankees to give up for a pair of players who were excellent in 2023 but have had a rough go of it in 2024.

Robert, after an All-Star year in which he belted 38 home runs, has hit just .205 this year with a .279 on-base percentage and a .487 slugging mark. He missed most of April and all of May with a hip injury and has been stuck in a slump since coming back. Robert is on a team-friendly contract, having signed for six years and $50 million in 2020.

Milner, too, has not had a great year (4.82 ERA in 37 games), following up last year’s outstanding work out of the bullpen (1.82 ERA in 73 games). The Yankees would be betting on a change of scenery sparking both players.

“As far as the two 2024 contenders in this deal are concerned, the Yankees would instantly upgrade an already great outfield to one of the best ever assembled while pre-addressing the possibility that Juan Soto doesn’t re-sign with them this offseason,” Miller wrote. “And after adding Robert, Verdugo becomes a dispensable, expiring asset they could flip to the Brewers for a left-handed reliever.”

Luis Richard Price Might Be Too High

The problem for the Yankees is that the deal would cost them their best overall prospect, outfielder Jasson Dominguez, who might well be ready for the big leagues except that there is so much talent in front of him. Dominguez continues to impress in the minors as he comes back from last year’s Tommy John surgery.

Dominguez hit .385 in four games as Single A Tampa, then moved up to Double A Somerset, and hit .316 with four homers in 10 games there. Now, he is up to Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and he appears to only be getting better—he is hitting .389 with a .405 on-base percentage and a .639 slugging percentage. He’s still only 21, but appears ready for the Bronx.

The Yankees would and should be reluctant to trade him unless they were sure they were getting a top-shelf slugger who could help them get deep into the playoffs. It’s just not clear that Robert is that guy, not with the way this season has gone.