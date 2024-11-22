Former Yankees Ace Predicted to Sign With AL East Rival

Former New York Yankees starter Luis Severino has enjoyed plenty of success throughout his career. He last pitched for the Yankees in 2023 but struggled a bit during his last few campaigns in the Bronx. If it weren’t for the injuries he’s dealt with, the 30-year-old would likely be in a much different place in his career.

Fortunately, he took a one-year prove-it deal with the New York Mets and made the most of it last year. Severino posted a 3.91 ERA, 1.2 WHIP, and 4.2 FIP in 182.0 innings. He struck out 161 hitters, significantly lower than his prime years as the Yankees ace. In 2017 and 2018, he struck out 230 and 220 hitters, respectively.

He declined the qualifying offer the Mets gave him, making him a free agent. He should have suitors, including from teams in the American League East.

Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball predicted the right-hander would land a three-year, $51 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

“Following a season where he pitched to a 6.65 ERA, Severino nearly cut his ERA in half to 3.91 in 2024, and he made 30+ starts and pitched over 180 innings for the first time since 2018, prior to his Tommy John surgery in 2019. Set to turn 31 years old in February, Severino is still young enough to push for a contract that spans beyond three years, but tied down to the qualifying offer, he might not find that in free agency.

“With that in mind, we are projecting that he lands a three-year deal, worth slightly more than the one-year, $14 million he signed last year. A raise to $17 million per year, on a three-year deal puts him right in line with the three-year deal Michael Wacha just signed with the Royals,” Finkelstein wrote on November 21. “The kicker for Severino would be getting an opt-out in his next contract, which would allow him to test the free agent waters again if he can post a second-consecutive strong season.”

Severino Highly Viewed on the Market

Severino put himself in an excellent position to get paid this winter. The New York Yankees could even get back into the mix if they believe they need another middle-of-the-rotation starter. While he might prefer playing for a different team, it shouldn’t be counted out.

Of course, it’ll all likely come down to what his contract looks like. If it comes in way above market price, the Yankees shouldn’t look for a reunion.

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, he’s viewed as a No. 2 or 3 starter, which should help him get paid.

“Even so, it’s likely Severino — who is viewed within the industry as a No. 2 or 3 starter for a playoff-caliber team — will receive at least four years with his next contract and the risk in accepting the qualifying offer would have been an injury-plagued season diminishing his free-agent value next winter,” Puma wrote on November 19.

Severino Made Comments About Yankees’ Offense

Before the New York Mets and New York Yankees were set to play each other last season, Severino threw a friendly jab at his ex-team.

He said the Yankees only have “two good hitters,” and while he wasn’t necessarily wrong at the time, the Yankees didn’t take it lightly.