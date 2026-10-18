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New York Yankees Prospect Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Personal News

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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - APRIL 06: A New York Yankees hat and glove sit in the dugout before the start of the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 06, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, the New York Yankees selected Luke Pettitte in the 8th round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

He is the son of Yankees legend Andy Pettitte.

Yahoo Sports wrote (on July 12): “Luke Pettitte, son of Yankees legend Andy Pettitte, has been drafted by New York in the 8th round of the 2026 MLB draft. In 2023, Andy returned to the Yankees as an advisor coach after spending 15 of his MLB seasons with the franchise.”

New York Yankees Prospect Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyAmerican League All-Star Andy Pettitte #46 of the New York Yankees (R) and son Luke Pettitte during the 2010 State Farm Home Run Derby during All-Star Weekend at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 12, 2010 in Anaheim, California.

Earlier this month, Luke sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “The day I have dreamed of my entire life. I am the luckiest guy getting to marry the girl of my dreams! I love you Brooklyn Grace Pettitte. So thankful for the family and friends that made this day so special for us!!”

There were over 5,000 likes on his post.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Laura Pettitte: “Ahhhhh still not over it! The most beautiful day celebrating the most handsome groom and most beautiful bride!! we love y’all so much!!”

@iamtaylormorrison: “Congratulations to the both of y’all🥳🥳🥳”

@karidyan_4: “The absolute best day! We love y’all so much!!”

GettyFormer New York Yankees pitcher Andy Pettitte reacts after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@jackieramirez07: “This made me cry again- love yall”

@ben_tryon: “Cheers to the Pettitte’s! So happy for yall!”

@_debdunn: “Perfect wedding. We had the most fun!!! Love the new Pettitte’s.”

@betteboop65: “Congratulations to you two ❤️❤️ Beautiful Bride & handsome Groom”

Looking At Andy

GettyFormer New York Yankees pitcher Andy Pettitte throws out a ceremonial first pitch before game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Pettitte was picked in the 22nd round of the 1990 MLB Draft.

He spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Yankees.

Following his run in the Bronx, Pettitte pitched three seasons for the Houston Astros (before finishing his final six years with the Yankees).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Prospect Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Personal News

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