New York Yankees Prospect Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Personal News

Earlier this year, the New York Yankees selected Luke Pettitte in the 8th round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

He is the son of Yankees legend Andy Pettitte.

Yahoo Sports wrote (on July 12): “Luke Pettitte, son of Yankees legend Andy Pettitte, has been drafted by New York in the 8th round of the 2026 MLB draft. In 2023, Andy returned to the Yankees as an advisor coach after spending 15 of his MLB seasons with the franchise.”

New York Yankees Prospect Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Earlier this month, Luke sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “The day I have dreamed of my entire life. I am the luckiest guy getting to marry the girl of my dreams! I love you Brooklyn Grace Pettitte. So thankful for the family and friends that made this day so special for us!!”

There were over 5,000 likes on his post.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Laura Pettitte: “Ahhhhh still not over it! The most beautiful day celebrating the most handsome groom and most beautiful bride!! we love y’all so much!!”

@iamtaylormorrison: “Congratulations to the both of y’all🥳🥳🥳”

@karidyan_4: “The absolute best day! We love y’all so much!!”

@jackieramirez07: “This made me cry again- love yall”

@ben_tryon: “Cheers to the Pettitte’s! So happy for yall!”

@_debdunn: “Perfect wedding. We had the most fun!!! Love the new Pettitte’s.”

@betteboop65: “Congratulations to you two ❤️❤️ Beautiful Bride & handsome Groom”

Looking At Andy

Pettitte was picked in the 22nd round of the 1990 MLB Draft.

He spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Yankees.

Following his run in the Bronx, Pettitte pitched three seasons for the Houston Astros (before finishing his final six years with the Yankees).