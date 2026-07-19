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New York Yankees Quietly Made A Trade With The Rockies That Is Paying Off

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 16: Angel Chivilli #57 of the New York Yankees is pulled from the game after making his New York Yankees debut in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees played the first of two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Yankees lost by a score of 8-2, so they will look to avoid getting swept on Sunday night.

Despite the loss, Angel Chivilli was one of the few bright spots, as he came in for 1.1 innings and let up no runs (with three strikeouts).

Yankees Made Trade With Rockies That Is Paying Off

GettyAngel Chivilli #57 of the New York Yankees takes a moment on the mound before delivering his first pitch in his New York Yankees debut in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

It’s worth noting that the Yankees acquired Chivilli in a quiet trade with the Colorado Rockies over the offseason.

The Yankees had written (on January 28) via X: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Angel Chivilli from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for minor league infielder T.J. Rumfield.”

So far, Chivilli has been a solid addition to the Yankees.

He has gone 0-0 with a 1.00 ERA in seven games.

Social Media On Chivilli

GettyAngel Chivilli #57 of the New York Yankees stands on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. Chivilli made his New York Yankees debut in the seventh inning.

Here’s what people have been saying about the 23-year-old:

Ryan Garcia: “Angel Chivilli has been very impressive in his second stint with the team. Mixing in his changeup-slider-fastball pretty evenly while getting more run & depth on the heater.”

@YankeesFiles: “What if Chivilli is Him”

Gary Phillips: “3 K over 1.1 innings for Angel Chivilli today. He hasn’t allowed a run over 5 G since being recalled on July 5.”

Eric Hubbs: “Moving forward if Doval or Bird are pitching in any meaningful spot I will immediately wonder why Angel Chivilli isn’t in the game”

Yankees After Loss

GettyCam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees walks to the dugout after being removed from one of a double header against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium on July 19, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-44 record in 98 games.

They are just 23-22 in 45 games at home.

Following Sunday night’s game, the Yankees will remain in the Bronx to host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Quietly Made A Trade With The Rockies That Is Paying Off

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