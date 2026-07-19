New York Yankees Quietly Made A Trade With The Rockies That Is Paying Off

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees played the first of two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Yankees lost by a score of 8-2, so they will look to avoid getting swept on Sunday night.

Despite the loss, Angel Chivilli was one of the few bright spots, as he came in for 1.1 innings and let up no runs (with three strikeouts).

Yankees Made Trade With Rockies That Is Paying Off

It’s worth noting that the Yankees acquired Chivilli in a quiet trade with the Colorado Rockies over the offseason.

The Yankees had written (on January 28) via X: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Angel Chivilli from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for minor league infielder T.J. Rumfield.”

So far, Chivilli has been a solid addition to the Yankees.

He has gone 0-0 with a 1.00 ERA in seven games.

Social Media On Chivilli

Here’s what people have been saying about the 23-year-old:

Ryan Garcia: “Angel Chivilli has been very impressive in his second stint with the team. Mixing in his changeup-slider-fastball pretty evenly while getting more run & depth on the heater.”

@YankeesFiles: “What if Chivilli is Him”

Gary Phillips: “3 K over 1.1 innings for Angel Chivilli today. He hasn’t allowed a run over 5 G since being recalled on July 5.”

Eric Hubbs: “Moving forward if Doval or Bird are pitching in any meaningful spot I will immediately wonder why Angel Chivilli isn’t in the game”

Yankees After Loss

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-44 record in 98 games.

They are just 23-22 in 45 games at home.

Following Sunday night’s game, the Yankees will remain in the Bronx to host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.